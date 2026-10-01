Kgothatso Khunou has built a career in aviation shaped by resilience, service and a commitment to empowering others.She holds a commercial helicopter pilot licence with a test pilot rating, as well as a drone licence with a beyond-visual-line-of-sight rating.Raised in Photsaneng village in Rustenburg, her journey into aviation was unexpected. Her fear of flying propelled her into the skies, where her passion for aviation kept her. Her late mother was her greatest motivator, encouraging her to rise above her circumstances and become an independent professional woman. Initially inspired by a female paediatrician, Khunou had hoped to enter the medical field but embraced aviation with courage and resilience. For her, policing is more than a profession; it is a calling. Search-and-rescue missions and other operational flying tasks require dedication and teamwork. Although missions can bring trauma and difficult experiences, Khunou says service requires the determination to continue working, while collective achievements bring a sense of fulfilment.Her commitment to learning has continued alongside her career. Khunou holds a diploma in biotechnology and an advanced diploma in aviation management. She also works with schools, particularly those serving learners from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds, providing mentorship and encouraging young people to believe they can shape their communities.The Stella Khunou Foundation was established in memory of her mother, whom Khunou describes as a community builder who helped people with food, clothes, homes, crèches and employment. The non-profit company aims to continue that work through almsgiving, educational and business programmes and health and sport awareness initiatives.One of the foundation's initiatives seeks to expose learners from neighbouring villages to aviation careers by connecting them with industry experts. Sponsors have been approached to support top learners in obtaining drone and engineering licences, while mines are being approached about employment opportunities. Although the foundation is only a year old, it has produced a drone pilot with a beyond-visual-line-of-sight rating, enabling him to earn additional income through security surveillance and aerial photography. For Khunou, this is about paying forward the opportunity she received.