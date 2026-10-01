Lundi Khoisan Cavernelis has been passionate about radio since childhood. Growing up as an only child in Van Wyksvlei, in Wellington in the Boland, she spent much of her time listening to the radio, recording chart shows on cassette and back-announcing the music. Radio became her best friend and ultimately her career.Her broadcasting journey began at MFM 92.6 in Stellenbosch and she has since hosted shows on VOW 88.1, Jacaranda FM, Mix 93.8 and 919. She was programme manager and acting station manager at Tuks FM 107.2.As programme manager at VOW 88.1 (Voice of Wits), Cavernelis oversees the station's brand strategy, listener growth, talent management, training and mentoring, as well as its overall sound. She is passionate about opening doors for emerging talent and sharing knowledge, with particular satisfaction in seeing young broadcasters develop into professionals and well-rounded young adults.Cavernelis has also lectured in radio and television presenting at the University of Pretoria's drama department for many years.Community work is another important part of her career. Cavernelis cites VOW 88.1's Haircuts for the Homeless project as a highlight because of its impact on people who needed a sense of hope.In 2025, VOW 88.1 won South African Radio Awards for Best Community Project and Best Promotion/Stunt/Event for its Human Rights campaign. The campaign saw the Breakfast team stripped of various human rights for a night and sleeping in jail cells at Constitution Hill to highlight the importance of human rights and the Constitution.Away from broadcasting, Cavernelis travels to festivals across the country and films them for her kykNET television show, Fiësta. She is also a master's candidate in journalism and media at the University of the Witwatersrand, an avid reader and an art and wine enthusiast.Her biggest lesson is that people need one another, and that collaboration and the spirit of Ubuntu can carry people through life and their careers. She advises people to build meaningful human connections, be kind, remain humble, never burn bridges and to follow their dreams and God's purpose for their lives.