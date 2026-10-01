Molatelo Bossman is an acclaimed filmmaker and social entrepreneur who serves as chief executive of Bolobathaba Media Group, the parent company of BoloStudios, Bolo News ZA, Bolo Academy, Bolo Films, Bolo TV and Bolo Foundation.

Over more than 24 years, Bossman has built a career across South Africa's film and television value chain. As chief executive, she balances executive management, creative direction, client deliverables, work-integrated learnerships and internships, while providing aftercare to past beneficiaries. She is driven by the belief that authentic African stories deserve preservation and global exposure.

One of her most personal projects is the documentary When Babies Don't Come, released in 2018. The film, which was nominated for best documentary at the 2019 African Movie Academy Awards, examines the cultural expectations and medical complexities surrounding infertility among African women. It was inspired by Bossman's 10-year struggle with infertility. The film also received recognition at the Lake International Pan African Film Festival and The African Film Festival. Another defining project is 6 Kings and 6 Queens, which won best documentary at the Abuja International Film Festival and outstanding documentary film at the Limpopo Arts and Culture Awards in 2025. It was also nominated at the National Arts and Culture Awards and selected for Encounters and the Joburg Film Festival.

Bossman has also won the UN Media Peace Award for her work at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's African bureau in 2007 and was named an outstanding provincial contributor at the Saftas in 2021. She founded Limpopo Women in Film and serves as a Limpopo Arts and Culture Council film chairperson and council member. She is committed to mentorship, cultural exploration and international travel, while applying her archival training to preserving South Africa's heritage. Bossman earned a bachelor of information studies degree from the University of Limpopo in 1998, followed by an honours degree in information studies in 1999.