Poppy Rose Dubazana, a gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) ambassador in Randwest District and chairperson of the Community Safety Forum (CSF) Women Sector, has turned personal pain into a commitment to supporting women and raising awareness about HIV, tuberculosis and gender-based violence.Dubazana's journey into community work grew from her experience of living with burn scars for many years. She knows what it means to feel different, to be stared at and to rebuild confidence. Her experience motivated her to support women who feel alone in their pain and to turn her scars into a source of strength for others. The women she supports are at the heart of her work. They include women experiencing abuse, those who have lost hope and those who fear that no one will believe them.As a GBVF ambassador, Dubazana listens without judgement and raises awareness at clinics, schools and community dialogues about HIV, TB and GBV. She believes the issues are connected. Women who experience abuse might struggle to access health services or speak about their HIV status because of fear and stigma. She works to bridge the gap by helping women access support and reminding them that abuse is not their fault and they deserve safety, love and dignity. As CSF chairperson for the Women Sector, Dubazana leads awareness campaigns and refers women for help. Her experience has taught her that healing is not about returning to who someone was before but about moving forward with purpose. A lesson she carries with her is that people are not defined by their scars but by their ability to survive and progress. The advice she received to take life one day at a time is advice she shares with young women entering this line of work. Dubazana writes motivational messages to uplift survivors and finds healing in writing, sharing knowledge and laughter with women in her community.She describes herself as soft-hearted and compassionate, qualities shaped by her struggles with self-esteem. She considers herself a survivor. Dubazana completed grade 8 and has received training in GBVF, TB and HIV through Nacosa.