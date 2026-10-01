Professor Jennifer Fitchett has spent almost her entire life in Johannesburg, where her early curiosity about the world around her developed into an interdisciplinary academic career in geography and environmental studies. When she was in grade 0, Fitchett told her teacher that she wanted to become an "everyologist". In many ways, her career has brought her closer to that childhood ambition. Geography and environmental studies have allowed her to work across disciplines, while Fitchett's role as professor of physical geography and head of postgraduate studies and researcher development at the University of the Witwatersrand gives her insight across the work of students, postdocs and early-career researchers across all five faculties. Her decision to pursue a career in climate change was shaped by three people who trained and inspired her: her high school geography teacher, Mrs Davidson; her undergraduate lecturer, Professor Mike Meadows; and her PhD supervisor, Professor Anson Mackay. Fitchett's transition into leadership began as programme coordinator for environmental studies before she became head of postgraduate studies. Both roles aligned with her passion for students, training and mentorship. In September 2026, she was awarded the Fellowship of the Society of South African Geographers.A key recent achievement was building the Wits Postgraduate Research Hub between November 2025 and April 2026, creating a space where students can work, access support and attend seminars.Fitchett holds a BSc in environmental and geographical science and ocean and atmospheric science from UCT, a BSc Hons and MSc in geography from Wits, and a PhD in geography from Wits. Her honours include the SSAG Centennial Award, the Royal Society of South Africa Meiring Naudé Medal and the NSTF Communications Award.Her advice to those considering a similar path is to have bold ambition and make clear plans, while remaining flexible enough to recognise and seize unforeseen opportunities.Beyond academia, Fitchett plays piano, is learning the violin, does cross-stitch, continues to learn French and enjoys gardening.