Rwanda Open puts Kigali in the spotlight for golf tourism

The final putt at the Rwanda Open 2026 settled a sporting contest and gave travellers a fresh reason to consider Kigali. As South Africa’s Kyle de Beer celebrated his first Sunshine Tour title, Rwanda completed its first week as a host on the professional circuit, showcasing a golf destination with an appeal that extends beyond tournament week.

Played from 24 to 27 September at Kigali Golf Resort & Villas, the Sunshine Tour-sanctioned championship brought international professionals and regional talent onto the same fairways. For Destination Rwanda, it offered a chance to connect the excitement of elite competition with the experience of visiting the country.

De Beer won by six shots after a closing 64 took him to 27 under par. Fellow South African Estiaan Conradie finished second at 21 under. Yet the champion’s assessment reached beyond his scorecard: “It’s an amazing venue with amazing people here in Rwanda. I could not have scripted it better,” he told the Sunshine Tour.

England’s Joe Sullivan supplied another highlight with a bogey-free second-round 60, featuring two eagles and eight birdies. His first visit also left a favourable impression. “It’s a lovely golf course, and being in Rwanda for the first time I am very impressed,” he said in the tour’s coverage.

Those reactions help tell the destination story. A professional tournament allows golfers to encounter a course through competition, while television viewers see the setting in which that competition unfolds. The R2.5 million prize-money event was launched in partnership with Visit Rwanda, the Ministry of Sports and the Rwanda Golf Union, with live SuperSport coverage on the weekend as part of SuperSport's international reach.

At the centre of the experience is Kigali Golf Resort & Villas, an 18-hole, par-72 course redesigned by Gary Player. Its fairways give leisure golfers a tangible connection to the championship: an opportunity to play the venue where professionals have just competed. For visitors planning a golf holiday, the tournament provides an introduction to what Kigali can offer.

Golf joins an established international sporting portfolio. Rwanda hosted the 2025 UCI Road World Championships and has welcomed the Basketball Africa League since its inaugural season in 2021. The Open broadens that offering, reaching travellers whose interest in a destination may begin with a course, a tournament or the prospect of combining golf with a wider holiday.

That wider journey is an important part of Rwanda’s appeal. A stay built around golf can extend to a safari in Akagera National Park, the rainforest and canopy walkway of Nyungwe, or kayaking on Lake Kivu. Such experiences give travelling companions their own reasons to make the trip and invite golfers to explore beyond the clubhouse.

The opportunity for tourism businesses is to turn tournament attention into bookable experiences. Hotels, golf operators and tour companies could combine rounds in Kigali with time elsewhere in Rwanda, giving visitors a reason to stay longer. The Open has created a platform for that work; its lasting tourism value will depend on converting interest into visits and return journeys.

There was also a compelling home story. Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera finished tied for 25th at 14 under par, recording rounds of 68, 69, 70 and 67 for a total of 274. Competing successfully at home against established professionals gave local golf a visible achievement and younger players an example of the standards required on the regional circuit.

For South African audiences, the event creates a particularly direct connection. A tour rooted in South Africa brought professional competition to Kigali, and South African players occupied the first two places. Held during South Africa’s Tourism Month, the tournament offers another opening for travel and sporting exchanges between the two countries.