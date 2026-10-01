Thandekile Khumalo has built her work around a belief that every person deserves an opportunity to learn, grow and live with dignity.Her journey has been shaped by a commitment to children, education and the needs of the people around her. Khumalo matriculated at Silver Oaks Secondary School in Johannesburg before pursuing qualifications in public relations and environmental practice.She is furthering her studies with a diploma in early childhood development through Edubuild, reflecting her belief that learning is continuous and knowledge strengthens her ability to serve others.Khumalo's journey with Para'Demics began with a realisation that low-income communities need safe, effective and inclusive educational facilities. Her love for children, combined with her experiences in her community, brought her closer to the difficulties faced by children with disabilities and the families supporting them. She saw gaps in access to appropriate education, support, therapy and opportunities and decided to help address them. What began as a desire to create opportunities has grown into an early childhood development and skills centre focused on children with disabilities, particularly those from low-income communities.Building Para'Demics has taught Khumalo the value of starting with available resources, listening to the people around her and continuing to learn despite difficulties.One of her proudest achievements has been moving Para'Demics into a larger space developed with the needs of the community in mind, including accessibility for children with disabilities. For Khumalo, the centre represents possibility and a recognition that children and families deserve spaces designed around their needs.The organisation has received the AFD 2025 Small Business Initiative Award. In 2025, Khumalo was named among Inside Education's 100 Shining Stars. In 2026, she was nominated for the South African Hero Awards in the specialised care category.Beyond recognition, the children and families Para'Demics serves remain Khumalo's greatest motivation. Her advice to her younger self: do not underestimate the power of an idea, a community or a voice. Start with what you have and keep learning.Khumalo hopes to build spaces where children with disabilities are supported to discover their abilities, potential and place in society.Away from her work, she describes herself as an introvert who cannot read analogue time and relies on digital clocks.