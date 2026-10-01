Thoko Kokela-Ntuli has built her career around the belief that a person's circumstances should not determine the course of their life. For more than 13 years, her work in early childhood development has centred on educating children and supporting families, educators, young people and the wider communities in which they live.As an ECD programme coordinator, Kokela-Ntuli has worked with children, parents, educators and community partners to strengthen early learning and school readiness. She mentors ECD founders and practitioners, helping them develop professionally and strengthen their leadership.Kokela-Ntuli has also served as chairperson of the Tshwane Region 5 and 7 ECD Forum, working with ECD centres to improve their operations. She obtained a bachelor of education in ECD from Unisa in 2024. For Kokela-Ntuli, the qualification represented perseverance and a reminder that there is no prescribed timeline for pursuing a goal.Kokela-Ntuli's work extends beyond the classroom. Through the Afterschool Programme, learners receive support and resources to help them excel. Seeing learners who once needed that support progress to become university graduates has been meaningful to her. The Youth Skills Development initiative similarly equips people aged 18 to 35 with skills that can help them move towards employment. Women's empowerment is another important part of Kokela-Ntuli's work. She founded Woman of Valour, an annual initiative created to uplift and empower women. She regularly speaks to young people and women about leadership, personal growth and self-belief.As managing director of Ubuhle Care and Development, Kokela-Ntuli sees leadership as standing beside people and helping them recognise what is possible. Her contribution can take many forms, from mentorship and education to practical support and encouragement. Her achievements include being a cluster runner-up in grade R school teaching in the department of basic education's National Teaching Awards.She measures success by what becomes possible for others through her service, with the hope that her work will continue to open doors for others.