Tidimalo Tlhabi has spent more than 16 years in the pageant industry, combining her financial expertise with a passion for empowering girls.Her professional qualifications include a BCom in law, a BCom honours degree in accounting and certifications as a professional accountant and chartered company secretary. Her accounting career requires attention to detail, discipline and financial responsibility, whereas her work in pageantry has given her a platform to develop young people and build confidence.Tlhabi's commitment to investing in girls was recognised when she won the Gauteng Woman of the Year award in the investing in girls category in 2021. She regards the achievement as one of her proudest moments, alongside facilitating trips for 50 girls to compete in the United States, where five of them became international winners.At the centre of her leadership is International Junior Miss South Africa, which she describes as a platform where every girl can shine, irrespective of the colour of her skin. Tlhabi has witnessed girls grow during the bootcamp week and become better versions of themselves. Her days reflect the balancing act of a working professional, entrepreneur and mother. They include accounting work, meetings on pageant sponsorships and collaborations, followed by helping her children with homework and taking them to extramurals.Tlhabi's motivation stems from her desire to create opportunities for girls while encouraging them to recognise their potential. Her philosophy is captured in her belief that a crown is not merely placed on a head but on a purpose.Her leadership journey has also taught her that people do not always share the same vision. She says this has reinforced the importance of remaining focused and allowing passion to drive her. Tlhabi's greatest satisfaction remains the opportunity to create confidence, open doors and remind girls that they are capable of becoming more than they imagined.