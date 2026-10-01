Zanele Motau

Janele Motau is an agricultural professional, farm manager, entrepreneur, mentor and advocate for sustainable agriculture and food security, with more than 12 years of experience in the agricultural sector. Her experience spans crop production, animal production, farming operations, business development and youth empowerment.

Motau holds a national diploma in animal production from Tshwane University of Technology, alongside training and experience in crop production and business management. Her academic background and hands-on experience have given her an understanding of agriculture that extends from production and farm management to marketing and business development.

As a farm manager at Inqaba Smart Farm, Motau's responsibilities include coordinating crop and animal production, planning production and managing general farm operations.

The practical nature of her work has strengthened her ability to make informed decisions and manage the difficulties associated with running a productive and sustainable farming operation. Motau has experience in producing crops, as well as poultry. She is particularly interested in farming systems that use available resources efficiently while improving productivity and contributing to food security.

She is also an entrepreneur involved in Eat Them Green Trading, an agricultural business focused on food production, agro-processing and market development. Through this work, she has developed an interest in connecting agricultural production with viable markets and creating opportunities for emerging and small-scale farmers.

For Motau, sustainable agriculture requires more than food production. Farmers also need access to markets, business knowledge and opportunities that can help their enterprises become sustainable. Youth development and mentorship are another important part of her work. She seeks to encourage them to see farming as a profession, business opportunity and tool for community development.

Motau's achievements include being named best younger farmer in Gauteng and best newcomer small white beans producer.