Zeenat Isaacs grew up in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town, where poverty existed alongside her parents' generosity. Despite having little, her parents fed families and opened their home to people living on the streets. Their example taught Isaacs that purpose and happiness come from serving others.

As a child, Isaacs loved creating. Today, as a multidisciplinary artist, educator, social entrepreneur, project and production manager and chairperson of Sm-art, she combines creative expression with community development. Her work includes facilitating masterclasses, leading upcycling and mural interventions and designing accredited skills programmes for youth, women and persons with disabilities.

Isaacs is driven by transforming communities, lives, spaces and environments, teaching others, creating employment, turning discarded materials into valuable products and transforming blank city walls into spaces of dignity, healing and opportunity.

Through Sm-art, Isaacs says she has reached nearly 200 000 lives, equipping people with skills to rise above unemployment and adversity. She also trains trainers and helps former learners and graduates become mentors, leaders and business owners. For Isaacs, one of the most meaningful rewards is seeing people recognise their worth.

Her work has received recognition through the Good Hope FM Warrior Woman Visionary Leader Award, the 100 Shining Stars of South Africa Award, the Civic Honours Award from the City of Cape Town, a Mayoral Recognition Award, the Global Recognition Award, the Inspirational Woman Award in the US, the Forty Under 40 Award and the Sunday World Heroic Women Award. Her other recognition includes the Global Citizen Change Maker Award, Foya Social Founder of the Year, global environmental and climate change awards, the Dear South Africa Young Leaders National Award, the She Innovates Global Award, a Sunday World Award for excellence in education, the Pan-African Humanitarian Leadership Award 2025 and the She Inspires Global Overall Award.

Isaacs believes creativity builds economies, restores self-esteem and rewrites narratives. Her advice is to create with pure intention, embrace lifelong learning, hold on to a vision, balance passion with structure and empower others.