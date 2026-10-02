Born and raised in Robega Village outside Rustenburg, Boitshoko Naledi Ramaboea has built her career around a commitment to protecting lives and serving others.

As a strata control officer in rock engineering at Sibanye Stillwater, Ramaboea works to improve safety underground. Her duties include travelling underground to assess stopping and development workplaces, evaluating ground conditions and support compliance and providing technical instructions on how geological features should be supported. She also contributes to planning, reporting and investigations involving falls of ground, rock-related incidents and seismic events.

Her commitment to ground control was strengthened when she witnessed a rock drill operator being injured by a fall of ground. Hearing the worker's cries of pain prompted her to learn more about ground control and ways to reduce falls of ground, injuries and fatalities.

Entering a traditionally male-dominated industry initially made Ramaboea question whether she would succeed. Perseverance, determination and continuous learning helped her build her career and become a voice for safe mining.

Her service extends beyond mining. Through the Boitshoko Naledi Ramaboea Foundation and the Princesses & Queen Project, she has supported girls and women through initiatives including reusable menstrual products, clothing drives and school care packages. She also mentors and motivates young people through pageantry and school programmes.

Ramaboea's achievements include a Women in Mining award for excellence in community work in 2018, recognition as a finalist in the Women of Stature 2024 Women in Mining and Engineering category and several national, continental and international pageant titles since 2018. She has also received recognition through the Hera Awards, the African Ambassador of Hope Award, the Youth Empowerment Award and the Humanitarian of the Year award.

For Ramaboea, achievement is also measured by lives touched, people kept safe and dignity restored.