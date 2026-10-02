Chauke is sending the elevator back down

In South African sport, few figures embody progress, resilience and forward-thinking leadership quite like Dumisani Chauke.

Born in Malamulele, Limpopo, Chauke has journeyed from rural courts to the highest levels of national coaching and administration.

Today, as Director of Coaches for Netball South Africa (NSA) and Head of Sport and Recreation at the Tshwane University of Technology’s Ga-Rankuwa Campus, she stands as a pivotal force reshaping the game.

Her work champions coach development, youth empowerment and a more inclusive, professional future for netball, one that increasingly embraces both women’s and men’s pathways while aspiring to the infrastructure standards of traditional powerhouses Australia and New Zealand.

Chauke’s story begins with the pure joy of sport. Progressing through Magangeni Primary and Capricorn High School, she earned selection for South Africa’s under-16 and under-17 teams in 2002 and 2003.

A bursary took her to Nelson Mandela University (then NMMU), where she combined playing, coaching and executive committee duties while completing a National Diploma in Sport Management. She later added a Postgraduate Diploma in Sports Management at TUT. After being a member of the Spar Proteas squad she retired.”

Her national coaching career accelerated rapidly. Appointed assistant coach to the Baby Proteas in 2016, she later joined the senior SPAR Proteas technical team, contributing through periods that included the 2023 Netball World Cup hosted in Cape Town, the first on African soil.

Alongside coaches such as Norma Plummer, she helped guide the side to a sixth-place finish while witnessing the transformative power of a home tournament that inspired a new generation.

Chauke has spoken of the lasting impact of that event in widening interest and narrowing competitive gaps. She holds elite coaching credentials, including Master Coach accreditation from the South African Sports Coaching Association via SASCOC and Level 4 certification, among the highest available in the country.

Beyond the elite level, Chauke’s commitment to grassroots development defines her revolutionary approach. In 2017 she founded the Dumisani Chauke Netball Foundation, focused on empowering young girls through skills training, life skills and practical support such as sanitary products and pre-loved footwear. She has served as ambassador for PEP Mini Netball festivals and coaching clinics across multiple provinces, emphasising that teachers and school coaches form the bedrock of the sport’s future. “I am a product of school netball,” she has said, underscoring why she prioritises these programmes.

Tournaments such as the Kay Motsepe Schools u15 Netball National Championships, which she has publicly supported, provide platforms for talent from urban and rural schools alike, with substantial prize money helping sustain the pathway.

In October 2025, Chauke was elected Director of Coaches on the NSA executive, the youngest member of the new leadership under President Mami Diale. She has highlighted the value of generational mix in generating fresh ideas and collaborative culture.

Her mandate centres on programmes that educate and empower coaches from grassroots to international level, instilling integrity, accountability, and teamwork while breaking down silos. This systemic focus marks a shift from individual brilliance to sustainable structures capable of producing consistent high performance.

Parallel to the women’s game, men’s netball in South Africa has gained significant momentum. The South Africa men’s national team, known as the Puma Proteas, has competed successfully in the Men’s Africa Netball Cup (winning consecutive titles) and the Men’s Fast5 Netball World Series.

National championships for males continue to expand, with squads selected for Fast5 events that pit them against Australia and New Zealand.

World Netball has signalled plans for a Men’s Netball World Cup, with 2028 discussed as a target year.

Newly elected NSA leadership has expressed interest in hosting that inaugural event, recognising that a robust domestic men’s pathway and league structure will be essential.

While the traditional Netball World Cup remains a women’s tournament (next edition scheduled for Sydney in 2027), the growth of the men’s game reflects broader ambitions for inclusivity and the sport’s overall elevation in South Africa. Chauke’s emphasis on coach education and development pathways supports this dual growth, ensuring technical standards rise across the board.

Infrastructure remains a critical missing piece if South Africa is to compete on an equal footing with Australia and New Zealand. Those nations benefit from dedicated high-performance centres, professional leagues and facilities that support year-round preparation, sports science and player welfare.

NSA has long pursued a fully fledged dedicated home, a permanent headquarters and arena to match that level.

Chauke says that dream remains alive. After the success of the 2023 World Cup, public commitments were made toward a new arena, yet progress has been slower than hoped.

Current leadership continues engaging government stakeholders to realise this vision, arguing that a purpose-built facility would enable the federation to host major events, professionalise training environments and give both women’s and men’s programmes the stability required for sustained excellence.

Chauke’s role in building coaching capacity directly feeds into this larger ambition: world-class facilities are only as effective as the people who use them.

What makes Chauke revolutionary is not a single trophy or headline appointment, but the consistent translation of personal experience into systemic change. She understands the barriers faced by girls from rural areas and the transformative potential of opportunity.

Through her foundation, university role, ambassador work, and now national portfolio, she has modelled the principle of “sending the elevator back down.” She has advocated for netball’s growth toward Olympic inclusion, noting that wider global participation strengthens the case.

She stresses collaboration over isolation and continuous learning. This is evident in her own pursuit of executive education that blends sporting leadership with business strategy.

As Netball South Africa looks toward the 2027 World Cup and the emerging men’s international calendar, Chauke’s influence is felt in the quiet but essential work of capacity building.

A dedicated national home would provide the physical foundation; her programmes aim to supply the human one. In a sport historically dominated by a handful of nations, South Africa’s progress depends on leaders who can connect school courts in Limpopo and Mpumalanga to the international stage.

Chauke is doing exactly that, turning individual pathways into collective infrastructure, one coach, one clinic and one empowered player at a time.