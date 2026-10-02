Clerah Lerato Sethole grew up in Khutsong, a mining-affected township in Gauteng, and lives in Randfontein. Growing up amid unemployment, poverty, water insecurity and limited opportunities shaped her understanding of inequality and strengthened her determination to create opportunities for others.

From an early age, Sethole was drawn to leadership, community development and creating change.

Her work spans youth development, education, public participation, advocacy, entrepreneurship, leadership and social impact. A significant part of that involves bringing people together, identifying gaps and turning conversations into action. She is passionate about creating spaces where young people can learn, speak, participate and access opportunities.

Sethole is pursuing a qualification in public management, reflecting her belief that meaningful change requires passion and an understanding of institutions, policy and public systems.

Her journey has been shaped by the communities she grew up in. Working with young people and witnessing the barriers they face convinced her that she could not simply complain about the problems around her. She had to become part of creating solutions.

Youth development remains central to Sethole's work. She is passionate about creating pathways for young people who are unemployed or excluded from opportunities, including through employment, skills development, entrepreneurship and education initiatives. For her development is not about doing things for people but helping them gain the tools, opportunities and confidence to shape their own futures.

Through her involvement in education and learning differences, Sethole advocates for more inclusive learning environments and for children who learn differently to be recognised as capable. She believes access to education and opportunities can help young people build confidence and participate more fully in society.

Sethole has been named a News24 Young Mandela, received a Sunday World Unsung Hero award and been recognised among Inside Education's Top 100 Influential Young People in South Africa. She is also an Activate Change Driver and Yali alumna.