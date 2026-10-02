Dr Amanda Obidike

Amanda Obidike believes science, technology, engineering and mathematics can help close Africa's opportunity gaps. Stem transformed her life and showed her that technical skills can be accessible and life-changing, even without a traditional engineering or computer science background.
The experience also exposed a gap she has made central to her work. Many young Africans remain unaware of opportunities in Stem or lack the practical training, mentorship and support needed to pursue them. Through STEMi Makers Africa, Obidike equips educators with project-based teaching methods and resources, including approaches designed for low-internet environments, to help classrooms across Africa prepare pupils for the future of work. A key part of her work is increasing the participation and retention of girls and women in technical fields. She also advocates for an "Africa by us, for us" talent ecosystem that reduces dependence on external expertise while supporting local innovation, self-reliance and economic growth. Obidike sees Stem as a practical tool for giving young people the skills to solve problems, create opportunities and shape the continent's future. Her journey, she believes, demonstrates what can happen when people gain access to skills and opportunities that once appeared beyond their reach.
Obidike is focused on addressing systemic education gaps and influencing policy, with her PhD research examining the use of artificial intelligence to drive sustainable education reforms. She holds a PhD in business technology management and AI.
Recently, her name was added to the Heroes Executives Role Model List, supported by YouTube. In 2025, she was named among the 50 Most Influential Persons of African Descent in the Philanthropic and Social Impact category. She was also recognised on the 2024 "Women Who Change the World" list and the 2024 Top 100 Women of the Future in Emerging Tech. Forbes Science has also celebrated her as an African changing the cultural fabric for young talents.