Dr Amanda Obidike

The experience also exposed a gap she has made central to her work. Many young Africans remain unaware of opportunities in Stem or lack the practical training, mentorship and support needed to pursue them. Through STEMi Makers Africa, Obidike equips educators with project-based teaching methods and resources, including approaches designed for low-internet environments, to help classrooms across Africa prepare pupils for the future of work. A key part of her work is increasing the participation and retention of girls and women in technical fields. She also advocates for an "Africa by us, for us" talent ecosystem that reduces dependence on external expertise while supporting local innovation, self-reliance and economic growth. Obidike sees Stem as a practical tool for giving young people the skills to solve problems, create opportunities and shape the continent's future. Her journey, she believes, demonstrates what can happen when people gain access to skills and opportunities that once appeared beyond their reach.