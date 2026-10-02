Dr Marina Basson is a specialist wellness intimacy coach whose approach to helping people navigate intimate relationships was forged through her own healing journey. She transformed her experiences into a methodology for understanding how deep experiences shape emotions and behaviours. This methodology has become her signature approach to wellness intimacy coaching and the framework she uses to train future wellness intimacy coaches.

Through Inspired Intimacy, Basson focuses on helping people understand and improve their intimate relationships. Her work is informed by a broad academic and professional background spanning psychology, sociology, coaching, emotional wellbeing and intimacy.Her interest in sexuality extends to international research.

Basson is a research associate at the University of Johannesburg, where she researches sexuality.

She holds a bachelor's degree in forensic psychology from Unisa, an honours degree and master's degree in medical sociology from North-West University and a doctorate in sociology.She also holds a qualification in crime scene investigation from Sasseta and a diploma in financial accounting from the Financial Management Institute of South Africa.

Her coaching qualifications include life coach certification from the Academy of Modern Applied Psychology, certification as an emotional freedom therapist practitioner through the South African Life Coaching Academy and an advanced intimacy coach practitioner qualification from Intimacy Coach International.

Basson's studies extend into esoteric and artistic disciplines. She is a licentiate dance teacher through the South African Dance Teachers' Association and Asia Samia. She has won many dance competitions as both a dancer and choreographer. She is also a Reiki master, Violet Flame Reiki master, Tantra Reiki master and teacher and master quantum healer. Alongside her professional work, Basson describes herself as a wife, mother and friend who leads with integrity and honesty. She is a strategic partner in her husband's enterprise, where she plays an integral role in its growth and operations.