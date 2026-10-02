Dr Maureen Rema Allem grew up in Klerksdorp in a bustling home with seven siblings. Resilience was not a word her family used; it was something they lived, learning early to roll up their sleeves and get on with things. Her path into medicine was far from conventional.Allem dropped out of medical school and returned five years later, walking back onto the medical campus with a toddler in one hand and a nine-month-old baby in the other. The experience shaped a philosophy that guides her: detours are not failures and there is no need to wait for life to be perfectly ordered before taking the next step.Starting in the emergency room 35 years ago taught her that medicine is about vulnerable people who want to be seen, heard and cared for. As her career developed, she became aware of a gap in the treatment of skin and ageing. Women were often faced with a choice between a salon facial and plastic surgery, with little in between that addressed the biology of living skin.Allem's curiosity led to a defining experiment at her kitchen table. Watching her three-year-old daughter frown while concentrating, she placed a piece of Sellotape between her eyebrows and observed how it stopped the furrow. The simple experiment prompted an interest in the mechanical and biological drivers of ageing and the possibility of intervening earlier.Allem travelled to Belgium to train under Dr Koen de Boulle at a time when aesthetic medicine was in its infancy in South Africa. Initially treating a handful of patients from her home, a neighbour reported her to the council, a setback that pushed her beyond her comfort zone. In 2005, she opened the first Skin Renewal clinic. A year later, business partner Victor Snyders joined her, bringing the operational expertise that enabled her clinical vision to grow into a national, doctor-led network.Her work continues to combine research, doctor and staff training, cosmeceutical formulation and patient consultations.Allem's message to women forging their paths is to trust the white space, keep learning, be brave enough to pioneer and never sacrifice standards for fleeting applause.With an MBBCh and BScMed from Wits, the SAASP Trailblazer Award 2025, the Slender Wonder 2011 recognition and Revanesse Certified Filler Trainer accreditation in Munich in 2025, Allem remains curious, questioning and, by her own account, far from finished.