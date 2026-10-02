Dr Mmahiine C Mosana, the founder and CEO of the Alphas & Alpharines Foundation (AAF), grew up in Ga-Rampheri, a rural village in Limpopo, and became a first-generation university graduate.

Her pioneering spirit emerged early. At primary school, she started a gumboot dance group with younger girls from her village. In high school, she started a debate group, wrote poetry and regularly performed her poems.

Today, Mosana is a scientist, researcher, ecologist, Stem outreach specialist and leader of a multidisciplinary organisation whose work spans Stem education, career guidance, health literacy, research, digital innovation, sport, community development and science communication.

Her motivation is rooted in turning knowledge into opportunity. She is driven by seeing learners encounter a scientist, laboratory, university or career possibility for the first time and begin to imagine themselves in those spaces.

This belief is central to the AAF, which she founded on the principle that where people come from should not determine the quality of information, exposure or opportunity available to them. Under her leadership, the AAF has grown from a community initiative into a multidisciplinary organisation with a documented footprint across six South African provinces.

Between 2019 and August 2026, it recorded 10 839 people reached through direct outreach, including 10 435 learners and members of the public and 404 teachers and organisers. Its programmes include the Blue Planet Competition, Shadow2Success and AAFbot, an AI-enabled platform extending access to educational guidance and health information.

Mosana completed her PhD in physiology at the University of the Witwatersrand in 2025, after an MSc at North-West University and BSc and BSc honours degrees at Wits.

Her recognition includes the Global CEO Excellence Award 2025 and the Community Development "Perfecting Her Game" Award 2026.

The AAF has also received awards for integrated science outreach, community development and youth empowerment.

For Mosana, leadership is about building people, systems and opportunities that can create value beyond their founder.