Dr Nikita Sahadew did not always know podiatry would become her career. Growing up in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, she was drawn to a profession that brought together medicine, biomechanics, surgery and diabetes care.Most of all, she liked the possibility of helping people move comfortably again.Today, Sahadew is a podiatrist, researcher and founder of PodMed in Johannesburg.Her work ranges from assessing a child's walking pattern and treating painful nails to examining the feet of people living with diabetes and designing custom orthotics.She enjoys solving clinical problems but says what stays with her is the difference care can make to someone's everyday life.Sahadew founded PodMed Podiatry in 2018 and later established PodMed Pharma. Building a practice has required her to think beyond the consultation room from explaining foot health clearly and developing useful products to earning patients' trust. Her research grew from what she saw in practice.Diabetes can have devastating effects on patients and their families. When people become seriously ill or lose mobility, the consequences can extend to their ability to work and place pressure on the public health system.Wanting to understand the bigger picture behind the individual stories she encountered, Sahadew pursued a master's degree and then a PhD in medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.Her doctoral research examined how the Covid-19 pandemic affected diabetes surveillance across four South African provinces.She also serves on the Health Professions Council of South Africa's Professional Board for Physiotherapy, Podiatry and Biokinetics, a responsibility she values because decisions about the profession ultimately affect the people it serves.Outside work, Sahadew is a wife and mother of two who enjoys training. Balancing family, clinical practice, research and business has taught her that she cannot do everything perfectly. She can, however, keep learning and showing up for the work that matters.Sahadew believes dedicating yourself to a worthy cause creates drive. You do not have to change the whole world at once. In your own corner of it, you can try to make a positive difference. That is what she hopes her work does.