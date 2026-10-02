Edith Mathonsi has built a career that connects financial services, tourism, culture and community empowerment. A banking professional with more than 20 years' experience in the financial services industry, Mathonsi established the first travel agency in Giyani, Kuripa Travel & Tours.

Born in Tzaneen and rooted in Giyani since 2006, Mathonsi has long regarded heritage as an important asset that should be preserved for future generations.

Her banking career has centred on leadership, customer service, mentorship and supporting individuals and businesses to achieve their goals. For Mathonsi, leadership is rooted in service, integrity and creating opportunities for others.

Her academic qualifications include an advanced diploma in management practice from Henley Business School, a management advancement programme certificate from the University of the Witwatersrand, a BTech degree and national diploma in human resources management and the regulatory examination (RE5) qualification. Mathonsi passion for tourism led to the establishment of Kuripa Travel & Tours. The name is derived from the names of her daughters, Kurisani, Risana and Paseka.

Through the agency, Mathonsi has sought to showcase Limpopo's culture, heritage and tourism potential while supporting businesses and people.