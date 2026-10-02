Fikile Dikolomela-Lengene is a qualified primary healthcare nurse clinician, nurse activist and primary healthcare nurse practising in one of the townships south of Johannesburg.She began her nursing career in 2005 at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, where she obtained a diploma in general, midwifery, community and psychiatric nursing. She later obtained an advanced diploma in clinical nursing science in 2012. In 2015, Dikolomela-Lengene obtained a degree in nursing education and administration. This experience strengthened her commitment to nursing liberation and the transformation of nursing in South Africa and across Africa. Dikolomela-Lengene has championed antiretroviral treatment management at the healthcare facilities where she worked. She believes successful health outcomes require participation from residents.As a community-embedded nurse, she has chaired several health campaigns at community level. In 2017, Dikolomela-Lengene was appointed as a member of the South African ministerial task team on the review of the South African Nursing Strategy. In 2019, she also served on the South African ministerial task team for the review of the Human Resources for Health Strategy.Her commitment to advocating for nurses' rights led her to become one of the founders of the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union in 2015. The organisation sought to unite, restore and empower nurses. Dikolomela-Lengene served as its first deputy president. She was selected as a South African delegate to the LeadNurse Africa 2nd International Nursing and Midwifery Conference in Accra, Ghana, in 2019.Through her commitment to nurse liberation and the transformation of nursing across the continent, Dikolomela-Lengene contributed to Oxfam's 2020 report, The Right to Dignified Healthcare Work, Is a Right to Dignified Healthcare for All. Under the #Care for the Carer campaign, the report highlighted gross negligence linked to the undermining of gendered work.As a nurse activist and worker, her advocacy has focused on essential healthcare workers and the effect of poor leadership and governance on their working conditions and how those contribute to poor health outcomes.