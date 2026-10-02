Jodi Scholtz was appointed commissioner of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) in February 2023 to lead an organisation with a dual mandate: regulating the National Lottery and Sports Pools Operator, societies and other lotteries, while distributing funding to good causes.

With more than two decades of public sector leadership behind her, Scholtz has built her career around governance reform, institutional turnaround and the belief that public institutions owe the citizens they serve transparency and results.

Before joining the NLC, Scholtz served as chief operating officer at the department of trade, industry and competition and as lead administrator at the South African Bureau of Standards. At the SABS, she led a turnaround strategy aimed at rebuilding operational efficiency, strengthening compliance and restoring the institution's credibility. The experience prepared her for the work that followed at the NLC.

Since taking the helm at the commission, Scholtz has focused on restoring public trust in the institution. Under her leadership, the commission has implemented lifestyle audits, strengthened internal controls and pursued reparations for whistleblowers and communities affected by misconduct.

In 2024, Scholtz was named among the Top 50 Most Influential Women in Gaming, Africa, in recognition of her advocacy for transformation, gender equity and ethical public administration.

Her approach to leadership emphasises measuring reform through its effect on people and institutions. This includes ensuring whistleblowers receive reparations and beneficiary communities are properly served.