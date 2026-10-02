Mahlatse Lekwadu took responsibility from a young age, helping to care for her siblings and contributing at home. Those experiences taught her independence, discipline and perseverance.

Today, Lekwadu is the founding director of Magadine Business Enterprise, a 100% black women-owned mining and industrial supply company in Steelpoort, Limpopo, that was established in 2016. The company supplies personal protective equipment, safety equipment, hygiene products and industrial consumables to mining houses, municipalities and industrial clients.

After losing her husband, Lekwadu had to take on the responsibility of growing a business while supporting her family. She later faced another major personal setback when she was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, which severely affected her mobility and ability to perform everyday tasks. At one stage, she was declared permanently incapacitated and became dependent on her children for care.

Through faith, rehabilitation and perseverance, Lekwadu rebuilt her strength and came to view her condition as a "different ability".

She continued investing in her education, earning a postgraduate diploma in management from Regent Business School in 2020 and completed her MBA in 2022. She also holds qualifications in supply chain management, management, financial services and teaching. For Lekwadu, completing her MBA demonstrates that progress can continue during difficult periods.

Through Magadine, she has built relationships with organisations including Glencore, Two Rivers Platinum, Dwarsrivier Chrome Mine, Sperosens and KPMM.