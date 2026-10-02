Nabeelah Mia's commitment to human rights is rooted in a family tradition of service. Raised in a lineage of strong women, she learnt that serving others is a way of grounding one's humanity — a principle that shapes her work as national director of Lawyers for Human Rights.

For Mia, leading LHR is an opportunity to serve. Her legal career, which took her from the University of Cape Town and the University of California, Los Angeles to a clerkship at the Constitutional Court, has been guided by a belief that the constitutional promises of dignity, equality and freedom require active defence.

As head of LHR's Penal Reform and Detention Monitoring Programme, Mia focused on abuses that can remain hidden from public view, including conditions in holding cells and immigration facilities. Her work defending people facing arbitrary detention reflects her conviction that access to justice can determine whether a family survives or falls into destitution.

She leads LHR's first all-female executive team, with a focus on building a feminist and transformed legal sector. She has championed internal mental health systems to support people working on the front lines of human rights.

Mia's professional achievements include serving on the board and international advisory committee of the International Detention Coalition and the Right2Protest steering committee. She co-authored a chapter on the rights of incarcerated and detained people in South African Constitutional Law.