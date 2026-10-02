Nomvula Nhlapo's journey into mining was not planned. Growing up in Johannesburg, she imagined becoming a lawyer or parliamentarian, drawn to public service, people and the power of using her voice to make a difference.

Today, as head of communications and stakeholder relations at the African Critical Minerals Summit, she is using that voice to connect people and create opportunities in the mining sector.

Nhlapo first encountered mining in 2019, when financial circumstances led her to take a learnership in North West. The experience sparked an interest in the industry.

In 2023, she returned to Johannesburg to study journalism at Boston Media House, hoping to strengthen her writing, research and public-speaking skills.

Her direction changed when, as a student, she was given an opportunity to cover a mining stage at an event. Conversations about women in mining and the challenges they face made an impression on her. She contacted Raksha Naidoo, the former chairperson of Women in Mining South Africa and chief executive of the Particle Group, through Instagram to share her interest in supporting people from disadvantaged backgrounds and communities living alongside mines. Naidoo responded and became an important mentor.

Nhlapo later emailed the African Critical Minerals Summit to ask if she could volunteer. About a month after being taken on, she was offered a role in the company. Her work involves engaging stakeholders across mining and government and helping create platforms for difficult conversations. She is particularly interested in how the sector can benefit the continent.

The most meaningful part of her work is seeing connections produce opportunities. Nhlapo recalls students who showcased research at the summit and later returned to say connections made there had helped them secure funding and support.