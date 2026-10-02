Growing up in a single-parent household after her father died when she was young, Nonkululeko Mlaba was one of five siblings in a family of 11. She found her way into cricket by following her elder brother and sister, although sport was not her only passion.

Before cricket, she was also a dancer, and from a young age she knew she wanted to pursue a career in sport.

Today, Mlaba is a bowler, specifically a slow left-arm orthodox spinner, for the Proteas, South Africa's women's national cricket team, and domestically for the Hollywoodbets Dolphins. She is represented by To The Max Brand Management, a 100% black women-owned and managed full-service brand and talent agency in Johannesburg.

Her work demands discipline and consistency, with training that includes gym sessions, running, mobility and conditioning. Mlaba trains about five times a week, focusing on being physically and mentally prepared to perform at her best.

Playing for her country and doing what she loves at the highest level continue to motivate her. Her journey has also taught her the importance of believing in herself, putting in the work and refusing to give up. Negative comments, she says, do not define her; instead, she uses them as motivation.

Away from the cricket field, Mlaba is committed to encouraging young people through motivational speaking at schools, particularly during school holidays. She wants young people to understand that their background does not determine their future and that hard work, discipline and self-belief can help them achieve more than they may think possible.

She is proud of representing her country, being recognised as Women's Player of the Year three times and reaching the ICC top-ten rankings. She is equally proud of being able to support her family, with a goal of building a home for her mother and herself and taking care of those close to her.