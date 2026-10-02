Nontuthuko KaMashimane grew up in Pietermaritzburg with her three brothers and was raised by parents who were civil servants. She attended Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School where she developed leadership skills through extramural activities and sport and gained preparation for adulthood.KaMashimane had to grow up quickly when her mother got the opportunity to work and study overseas. As a grade 11 learner, she became a deputy parent and took on a leadership role. She says this came naturally because her parents had instilled in her the principles of responsibility, service to others and nurturing and loving people.When she was younger, KaMashimane was not sure what she wanted to be but she knew she was a healer at heart. She wanted to stand in front of people and serve others in some way, while motivating, inspiring and mentoring them.She also wanted the freedom to pursue a variety of interests, wear different hats and own her time rather than be boxed in. This led her to start her consulting business and become involved in various activities and portfolios in the running fraternity, reflecting her interest in health and wellness.KaMashimane holds a diploma in business management and entrepreneurship and a diploma in computer science from Varsity College, as well as qualifications in ethnomedicine and iridology from Translife. She has served as chairperson of CSI and charities at the Comrades Marathon and has been a board member of the Comrades Marathon Association since 2024. She is the first woman of colour to serve as the association's vice-chairperson.She has completed nine Comrades Marathons, nine Two Oceans Marathons, the 100-miler Karkloof Trail Run and several international marathons.The advice KaMashimane would give her younger self is to always be herself and allow the world to adjust; to recognise that the world is her oyster and that there is a place for her at any table she wants to sit at; and to never be afraid to try again because mistakes and failures provide opportunities to learn.She believes self-love is essential, saying people should love and respect themselves before they can love and respect others. She encourages herself and others to never stop learning, to dream big and to put in the work.