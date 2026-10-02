Sherise Lionelle Dreyer's career has taken her across tourism, marketing, communications, higher education, financial services and media but Cape Town and its people remain central to her work. Growing up in the city shaped her love of places, culture and tourism and continues to influence how she understands destinations and the people who experience them.

With a master's degree in management from Wits Business School and qualifications in linguistics, journalism, marketing, communications, digital strategy and tourism, Dreyer brings an interdisciplinary perspective to tourism projects. Her master's research examined destination marketers' perceptions and practices towards consumers living with disabilities, exploring how tourism can move beyond accessibility as compliance and embrace inclusion.

As a person with a disability, Dreyer is interested in creating more inclusive tourism experiences and shifting perceptions about who gets to participate in the sector. Her work is informed by a belief that tourism is not only about destinations but also about people, representation and creating opportunities for meaningful participation.

Her professional life combines tourism projects with research, public speaking, writing and strategic work. She also brings creativity to her life as an aerialist and dancer, disciplines that have taught her resilience, courage and the confidence to take up space. Dreyer is proud of earning qualifications from two of Africa's leading universities, representing in ballroom and Latin dance, becoming an aerialist as a person with a disability and building a career.

She values creating a life where creativity, intellect and purpose can coexist and redefining what is possible. Self-belief has been her greatest act of resilience, while building resilient economies for all begins with recognising the humanity, potential and contribution of every person. Dreyer's journey reflects a commitment to following curiosity, challenging assumptions and creating space for people to participate on their own terms.