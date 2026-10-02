Thembi Siweya's journey from Polokwane, Limpopo, to public service has been shaped by education, communication and a commitment to service. Born and raised in Polokwane, she completed matric at St Morgan's English Medium School, where her upbringing instilled in her the importance of hard work, perseverance, education and service to others.

Siweya holds a BSc, postgraduate qualifications in public administration and project management and a master's in public administration. For her, education is also about equipping oneself to make a meaningful contribution to society. She began her career in communications, serving as communications manager at the Limpopo Office of the Premier, where she was responsible for publications and communications.

She later served as spokesperson for the Limpopo Youth Commission. The roles shaped her understanding of communication, public engagement and the importance of ensuring that people's voices are heard. Her career later took her to national government, where she served as a deputy minister in the presidency. She serves as a member of parliament and as parliamentary counsellor to Deputy President Paul Mashatile. She is also a fellow of the African School of Governance.

Among the initiatives close to her heart is Africa Unmasked, which she founded. It reflects her passion for Africa, communication and creating platforms through which African stories, ideas and perspectives can be explored and shared. She describes the work as carrying great responsibility while also offering an opportunity to make a difference.

Siweya's journey has not been without challenges, moments of uncertainty and unexpected opportunities. Each experience, she says, has contributed to the person she is today and taught her valuable lessons. Her message to young women starting their careers is centred on investing in themselves. While education is important, she also emphasises character, discipline, resilience and the ability to build meaningful relationships. She encourages young women to believe in their potential, remain authentic, work hard and embrace opportunities to learn and grow.