Tsholofelo Millicent Jansen is an entrepreneur whose journey has taken her from running a grass-cutting service to building a steel fabrication company serving the automotive, construction, agriculture and mining sectors.

As the head of Khutsho Solutions, Jansen balances several responsibilities, including overseeing quality assurance, managing logistics, drafting business documents and planning for growth. Although the demands are considerable, she finds satisfaction in building practical and durable solutions tailored to her clients' needs.

When Jansen ran a successful grass-cutting service, she recognised that relying solely on public tenders for grass cutting was not sustainable in the long term because of market saturation. This prompted her to shift her focus towards establishing a more permanent and value-driven business.

In 2022, Jansen identified a gap in the Kuruman market. Although the mining town had several welders producing basic residential items such as burglar bars and gates, she saw limited availability of high-end, specialised engineering and steel solutions for the surrounding heavy industries. She established Khutsho Solutions to address the gap, while upskilling herself and developing a business capable of competing at a corporate scale.

For Jansen, resilience and adaptability have been among the most important lessons of her entrepreneurial journey. She believes challenges provide opportunities to become stronger and more resourceful, and encourages other entrepreneurs to embrace learning, remain disciplined and recognise the value of persistence.