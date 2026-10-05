Orlando Pirates seeks to freeze R20.2m linked to former finance manager

Orlando Pirates has approached the Johannesburg High Court to freeze R20.2 million held in four bank accounts linked to its former finance manager, Darryl Joselowsky, after an internal investigation flagged hundreds of suspicious transactions.

The urgent application was brought by Orlando Pirates Football Club, Orlando Pirates Retailing and Orlando Pirates Properties against Joselowsky and Standard Bank.

According to court papers and subsequent media reports, the club’s investigation followed irregularities identified in its management accounts in July. A subsequent forensic analysis allegedly found R20.2m in payments that Pirates considered unauthorised diversions into accounts controlled by Joselowsky.

The investigation examined transactions dating from September 2016 to August 2026 and found that about R43m had moved from Pirates’ accounts into the four Standard Bank accounts, according to the court papers.

A further analysis identified 742 payments totalling about R8.5m in which payment descriptions allegedly did not correspond with the beneficiaries.

Pirates is seeking information from Standard Bank to trace the movement of the funds, including details that could establish where money was transferred and who ultimately benefited.

The application was filed without prior notice to Joselowsky. The club argued that giving him advance warning could create a risk that the funds would be dissipated.

Pirates has also indicated that it intends pursuing the recovery of the R20.2m, together with interest and legal costs.

On Sunday, the club confirmed the court application but stressed that it should not be interpreted as a finding of wrongdoing.

“The Club has asked the High Court to preserve funds linked to certain financial transactions while those transactions are investigated. This is a precautionary step to protect the Club’s funds during the process,” Pirates said.

“The application is not a finding of wrongdoing and should not be interpreted as one. The individual concerned is cooperating and the Club is committed to a fair process for everyone involved.”

The club said its day-to-day operations and commitments would continue as normal, as the team prepares for the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

“Our supporters, partners and sponsors can be assured that the Club’s day-to-day operations and commitments continue as normal. Our focus remains on the team and the season ahead.”

Pirates said it would not comment further while the matter was before the court.

The case also highlights the importance of financial controls at major sporting organisations, which increasingly operate complex commercial businesses alongside their teams.

In Pirates’ case, scrutiny of its financial records led to an internal investigation and forensic analysis that allegedly identified R20.2m in unauthorised diversions. The club’s application to preserve the funds is aimed at preventing any further dissipation while the transactions are investigated and potential recovery claims are considered.