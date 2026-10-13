Ferrari’s internal engine failure that Singapore made impossible to ignore

The Singapore Grand Prix did not merely expose another strategic misstep. It laid bare a deeper dysfunction that has followed Scuderia Ferrari for years and now threatens to waste the final chapters of Lewis Hamilton’s career.

When a seven-time world champion starts on the wrong tyre compound, is forced into an early stop because that compound is uncompetitive, then overrides a clear team order to pit under a Virtual Safety Car (VSC) and collapses from a potential podium to sixth, the problem is no longer isolated bad luck. It is structural.

Ferrari entered the race “blind” on tyre performance after a wet Sprint race. That is already an indictment of preparation. They responded by splitting strategies. Charles Leclerc on softs, Hamilton on mediums. The soft tyres proved markedly superior. Hamilton’s mediums failed to deliver the expected long first stint, forcing him in early for softs and placing him on a long second stint that would become a liability.

When Lance Stroll’s retirement triggered a VSC on lap 39, Ferrari correctly called both cars in. Leclerc obeyed and converted the cheap stop into second place. Hamilton, by his own admission, chose not to take it and stayed out on ageing softs. He was then passed by Leclerc, Kimi Antonelli, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, finishing sixth while the team lost a near-certain double podium.

Hamilton took full responsibility on the team radio and in a later statement. “Sorry, boys. I let you down today with that strategy. My call.”

Team principal Fred Vasseur confirmed the instruction had been clear and that the result would almost certainly have been second and third. That accountability is welcome, but it does not absolve the entire organisation. A top team does not leave a driver of Hamilton’s calibre in a position where the “wrong” tyre is the starting choice, where radio communication around a critical decision is contested or imperfect and where the driver feels compelled to gamble against the pit wall’s data.

The fact that the gamble looked rational in the cockpit, track position is everything in Singapore. This underscores the failure of shared understanding between drivers and strategists.

Here is the pattern. Ferrari has long specialised in self-inflicted wounds: over-complicating strategy, prioritising the lead car at the expense of the second and oscillating between deference and control. Hamilton’s arrival was supposed to change that culture. Instead, Singapore suggests the opposite may be occurring. The split strategy looked less like a coherent plan to attack Max Verstappen and more like an experiment in which one car (Leclerc’s) was given the preferred compound while the other was used to cover an alternative that never materialised.

When the alternative failed, the team’s response was not to protect Hamilton’s race but to leave him exposed to a decision that, in hindsight, was obviously high-risk.

Which raises the uncomfortable question the Singapore result forces into the open: is Hamilton being treated as a genuine title contender, or as a high-profile sparring partner whose presence accelerates car development and generates data for the preferred No. 1? The optics are not flattering. Leclerc was given the stronger starting tyre. When the strategies crossed, Leclerc was prioritised. When the decisive VSC window opened, the team’s preferred outcome required Hamilton’s compliance, which was not forthcoming. Hamilton’s post-race apology and visible physical toll only sharpened the sense that the burden of the error was being carried almost entirely by the driver rather than shared by the organisation that set the conditions for it.

Ferrari’s technical and operational machinery remains formidable. The car had pace in Singapore. The problem is not pure speed. It is decision-making under pressure, communication clarity and the political hierarchy that still seems to privilege one driver when choices become binary. Hamilton did not join Ferrari to play second fiddle or to serve as a development mule. He joined to win. Singapore showed a team still more comfortable managing internal dynamics and covering options than fully committing to either driver as the clear No. 1 and building every call around maximising that driver’s result.