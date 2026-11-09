The Twin Fault Lines: How Broken Escalators and Spatial Traps Are Redefining Unrest in Europe and South Africa

Across Western Europe and South Africa, many people are finding it harder to make ends meet and feel secure about their future. Despite their different histories, levels of wealth and institutions, both regions are facing growing pressure from rising housing costs, higher energy and fuel prices, inflation and ageing public infrastructure. Both regions are seeing how closely social stability is tied to the state’s ability to meet its core obligations.

The manifestations differ. Europe’s historic cities are grappling with youth-led protests and rising homelessness, while South Africa contends with chronic “service delivery protests” and deep structural exclusion. Yet the underlying forces driving this discontent are remarkably similar.

The Death of the Economic Escalator For decades, the unspoken social contract in Europe was simple. If you studied, worked hard, and played by the rules, you would achieve a comfortable, stable life. Today, that economic escalator has broken down.

In Europe, driven by the lingering effects of global energy shocks and supply disruptions, a severe cost-of-living crisis has eroded household purchasing power. Young Europeans (Gen Z) face an economy where wages are stagnant, but the cost of basic existence continues to climb.

In South Africa, the breakdown is even more apparent. The country is grappling with an unsustainably high youth unemployment rate. Education, traditionally a route out of poverty, is also becoming harder to afford.

According to the Competition Commission, public school fees over six years rose on average by approximately 6.5% per annum for primary school, and 7.1% for secondary school fees, both well ahead of consumer inflation over the same period. That is approximately 46% for primary and 51% for secondary school fees, outpacing cumulative consumer inflation of about 36%.

Families are therefore paying more to educate their children while an economy growing at around 1.1% struggles to create the employment opportunities that would allow young people to translate those qualifications into financial security.

For many young Europeans, the fear is that even a lifetime of work will not deliver the security their parents enjoyed. For many young South Africans, the more fundamental fear is that their working lives may never begin. Years of education can give way to unemployment, dependence on family and the stigma of being labelled an “umahlalela”, left sitting at home despite wanting to work. This is a crisis of dignity as much as income.

In both settings, when qualifications fail to open doors and effort offers no clear route to independence, the promise that each generation can build a better life begins to unravel.

Nowhere are the parallels more visible than in the battle for housing. Access to affordable housing has become the primary battleground for civic dignity.

In Europe, the pressure is most acute in Spain, Portugal and Italy, where local populations are being priced out of their own cities. In Lisbon and Madrid, housing costs have outpaced local wages so sharply that youth advocacy groups have set up tent camps in public squares to protest displacement.