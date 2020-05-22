Subscribe
Subscribe
AfricaCoronavirusTop Six

Civil unrest turns deadly in Guinea

Anger: People in Conakry protest against a possible change to the Constitution that could let the president seek a third term.
Anger: People in Conakry protest against a possible change to the Constitution that could let the president seek a third term. (Reuters TV)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Mouctar Bah had just left the scene of the protests in Coyah, Guinea when he received a call telling him his brother had been shot. Bah told Al Jazeera that by the time he got to the hospital, his younger brother was dead.

Bah’s brother was one of five killed last week in Coyah, a town about 50km from the capital Conakry, as local youths took to the streets to demonstrate against what they described as mistreatment and racketeering by police enforcing the government’s lockdown measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Trouble began after the government put Conakry into total isolation, preventing people from Coyah and Dubreka — both neighbouring towns — from entering the capital city. For many people who earn a daily living in Conakry, staying at home was not an option. 

The protesters threw rocks and set police vehicles on fire at various checkpoints into Conakry. They accused security forces of harassment and demanding bribes to enter and exit the capital. At least six people were killed across three towns in clashes between police and protesters on May 12. The minister of security was quoted as saying the police were surprised by the violence of the attacks.

There were more protests in the northeastern town of Kouroussa because of power cuts. In the bauxite mining city of Kamsar, a man was reported dead and the mayor’s home torched after protesters demanded the restoration of electricity. Several districts in the city had gone three months without power.

President Alpha Condé mourned the deaths across the country, urging the justice ministry to “shed light on these serious facts and draw all the legal consequences from them”.

But Cellou Dalein Diallo, a former prime minister and leader of the opposition Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea, condemned the killings, describing them as an “abuse of power.”

“If you protest to have electricity, they shoot at you. If you protest that elections should be organised in good time, they shoot at you. If you protest against illegal roadblocks used for extortion, they shoot at you,” Diallo told the Mail & Guardian in a telephone interview from Conakry. “An administrative sanction hasn’t been meted out on any police or army official. It is total impunity,” he said.

Just one day after the violent clashes, anti-lockdown protesters in Kamsar and Dubreka forced their way into mosques that had been locked for weeks. The group of young men cleaned the mosques before praying.

“The gels, the soaps, the barriers — it’s all a joke. It is God who cures this disease; that’s why we must open the mosques,” Mouctar Camara, a 26-year-old student who was briefly detained after the incident, told the AP.


The protests lay bare the political and socioeconomic issues underlying the Guinean government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The country has recorded 3 076 cases of the coronavirus (as of May 22), making it the fourth-most affected country in West Africa. Guinea has painful memories of a disease outbreak: more than 2 500 people died from Ebola between 2013 and 2016.

Condé declared a state of emergency on March 27, five days after highly controversial parliamentary elections and a referendum that now allows him to run for a third term in office. Opposition leaders say the elections, held 10 days after the first case was detected, may have been responsible for spreading the virus in the country. The head of the electoral commission, Salif Kébé, died of complications from Covid-19 on April 17. Sékou Kourouma, Condé’s chief of staff, died the next day from the same disease.

There have been reports of a highhanded approach by security forces towards opposition party members since the coronavirus containment measures began. Human Rights Watch has said party loyalists have been harassed and arbitrarily detained in recent weeks.

“We have more than 200 members in prison despite calls by the UN [United Nations] and [the] WHO [World Health Organisation] to decongest prisons in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus,” Diallo said.

Additional reporting by Amindeh Blaise Atabong

Adeoye and Atabong are media fellows with Germany’s Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Aanu Adeoye
Aanu Adeoye is a media fellow at Germany’s Konrad Adenauer Stiftung

Recommended

Cartoons

Cartoon: Carlos on kids returning to school

-
Catching Covid-19 or OCD?
Read more
Africa

Lifting the arms embargo on South Sudan would be a disgrace

-
Later this month, the UN Security Council will vote on whether to lift the arms embargo on South Sudan. Doing so would be a terrible mistake
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 levels a political football in the Western Cape

-
A move to level three lockdown for the province may become a battle between the Democratic Alliance, and the provincial opposition, the ANC
Read more
Coronavirus

How Mauritius beat the pandemic

& -
Despite containing Covid-19, it will be some time before normal life resumes — and some measures will be written into the law
Read more
Coronavirus

Disaster vs separation of powers

-
The Democratic Alliance’s court case is about much more than an esoteric question of constitutional law
Read more
Business

De Lille hastens IDT closure

-
The Independent Development Trust’s board and the department of public works and infrastructure have agreed to devise an exit plan, which will see the entity closed by early next year
Read more
Africa

Swati editors flee to safety in SA

-
Independent media is under threat as authorities harass and threaten journalists
Read more
Coronavirus

Five lessons on reopening SA’s schools

& -
COMMENT As the department of basic education struggles with when and how to reopen schools, we must remember...
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Education

Education: A state of unreadiness

Evidence shows schools are not ready as the department pushes them to reopen in 10 days
-
Read more
Business

Sell assets or create a new airline? Tussle over SAA...

The department of public enterprises is concerned that the proposed sale of assets threatens its plans to engineer SAA 2.0
-
Read more
Business

Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 50 basis points

The Monetary Policy Committee has cut the repurchase rate by a further 50 basis points, after a two consecutive cuts of 100 basis points earlier this year
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

PPS webinar Part 2: Small business, big risk

-
The risks that businesses face and how they can be dealt with are something all business owners should be well acquainted with
Read more
Special Reports

Call for applications for the position of GCRO executive director

-
The Gauteng City-Region Observatory is seeking to appoint a high-calibre researcher and manager to be the executive director and to lead it
Read more
Special Reports

DriveRisk stays safe with high-tech thermal camera solution

-
Itec Evolve installed the screening device within a few days to help the driver behaviour company become compliant with health and safety regulations
Read more
Special Reports

Senwes launches Agri Value Chain Food Umbrella

-
South African farmers can now help to feed the needy by donating part of their bumper maize crop to delivery number 418668
Read more
Special Reports

Ethics and internal financial controls add value to the public sector

-
National treasury is rolling out accounting technician training programmes to upskill those who work in its finance units in public sector accounting principles
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons from South Korea for Africa’s development

-
'Leaders can push people through, through their vision and inspiration, based on their exemplary actions'
Read more
Special Reports

Old Mutual announces digital AGM

-
An ambitious plan to create Africa’s biggest digital classroom is intended to address one of the continent’s biggest challenges — access to education
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons for our future

-
Tech-enabled education is more than just replicating classrooms online, and Africa needs to embrace the power of tech urgently
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now