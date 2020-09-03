Subscribe
Subscribe
Africa

Swiss company accused of tax dodging in Zimbabwe

  
The dispute between ABB and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority centres on $13.4-million in payments allegedly owed to the country, which is in the middle of a crippling economic crisis.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

ABB, one of Switzerland’s most profitable companies, tried to avoid paying millions of dollars in taxes to Zimbabwe, the country’s tax authority said in court papers and other documents.

The dispute between ABB and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) centres on $13.4-million in payments allegedly owed to the country, which is in the middle of a crippling economic crisis.

Details of ABB’s $13.4-million alleged tax dodge were provided to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) by a former ABB employee in Zimbabwe. The documents include court records, contracts and bank statements as well as confidential advice to ABB from tax experts.

“There is some evidence that developing countries are harder hit by multinationals’ ability to shift profits” and have less capacity to enforce tax rules, said Copenhagen Business School researcher Saila Stausholm. “Obviously it leads to revenues missing in countries where public funds are already scarce, creating a vicious circle.”

ABB provides electronics, power generators and robotics. In 2019, it reported $28-billion in global revenue and was recently named by business magazine Forbes as a leading company that helps “the planet and tackle[s] society’s unmet needs”.


In 2010, ABB Zimbabwe Private Ltd, the Swiss multinational’s local arm, won government tenders to provide power generators to one of the country’s largest power stations. In one contract signed on March 21, 2011, seen by ICIJ, the state-owned Zimbabwe Power Company promised to pay ABB Zimbabwe $4.1-million for four switchgears at the Hwange Power Station in the east of the country near the border with Zambia. A second contract between ABB and the power company, signed the same day, saw the government-owned utility buy 30 power boards for $5.1-million. 

ABB declined to provide ICIJ with the total value of contracts signed in Zimbabwe.

In early 2014, ABB South Africa asked Deloitte to advise on the “potential tax liability” of the Zimbabwe company, according to documents obtained by ICIJ. It is unclear why ABB requested Deloitte’s advice. 

Deloitte’s tax chief in South Africa, Musa Manyathi, examined ABB’s trail of documents and work in Zimbabwe. Manyathi concluded that Zimra could argue that ABB “avoided tax in Zimbabwe by moving … profit” to South Africa. Zimra could impose further taxes and penalties, Manyathi warned.

ABB Zimbabwe never intended to perform the contract, Manyathi wrote. The Deloitte analysis found that it had subcontracted work to a South African company under a verbal agreement. The South African company delegated work to third parties in Zimbabwe, according to Deloitte’s review. 

“We think that this poses a problem,” Manyathi wrote.

Leopoldo Parada, tax professor at the University of Leeds, said: “I haven’t seen this in all my years. It’s very weird to agree on that verbally. The only purpose for that I can think of would be to deliberately lose track of the contract.”

He said that verbal contracts make it difficult for tax agencies to assess the true value of services and, in the case of ABB, “very easy to manipulate the amount of profits generated in South Africa”.

Deloitte South Africa declined to comment, citing client confidentiality. The Zurich-based company was once a client of Mossack Fonseca, the law firm whose leaked files formed the basis of the Panama Papers investigation.

Deloitte’s 2014 advice proved prescient. Zimbabwe’s tax office audited ABB, according to court papers. Zimra estimated that ABB Zimbabwe avoided paying $13.5-million between 2009 and 2012 by falsely claiming that the Zimbabwe contracts were cancelled and no taxes were owed to Harare. Zimra said ABB’s offence was serious and added a fine of $4.7-million fine. 

ABB’s total bill, including the value of taxes avoided and the fine, was $18.2 million — more than Zimbabwe receives from international donors for the water and sanitation sector. 

ABB appealed Zimra’s audit. The company told the Special Court for Income Tax Appeals in Harare that it originally thought it could deliver the contracts from Zimbabwe, according to court documents obtained by ICIJ, which are not public. 

ABB Zimbabwe abandoned the contracts and the state’s electric businesses received equipment directly from South Africa, the company argued. In court filings, the company said that consumption taxes were appropriately paid and that Zimbabwe waived customs duties.

The tax office didn’t buy it. ABB’s actions did not constitute fraud, Zimra acknowledged, but the company had nonetheless tried “to run away from its tax obligations”. Customs duty was never waived, Zimra told the tax court. 

“Given that the majority of Zimbabweans cannot access basic health care services, food, water and sanitation, especially in the context of COVID-19, this kind of money would go a long way in drawing people out of poverty,” said Harare-based economist Tafadzwa Chikumbu.

ABB declined to respond to 10 questions sent by ICIJ and the Zimbabwe newspaper, The Standard

“ABB cannot comment on these topics in Zimbabwe in detail but would like to underline that it acts as a responsible global corporate tax citizen in compliance with applicable tax law and regulations in all countries where it operates,” the company said.

This story is co-published with the The Standard and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Tatenda Chitagu
Tatenda Chitagu is a Zimbabwean journalist. He writes for the biggest privately owned daily paper, The Newsday, as well as its two sister weeklies, The Standard and The Independent.
Will Fitzgibbon
Will Fitzgibbon is a senior ICIJ reporter. He is also ICIJ's Africa and Middle East partnership coordinator.

Related stories

Education

A search for the meaning behind Motshekga’s words

Sarah Gravett -
COMMENT The National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT) recently hosted a seminar...
Read more
Opinion

Black bosses, please lead us well

Siwaphiwe Myataza -
We need to do better to create compatible workplaces for black employees
Read more
National

Auditor general points to the state’s flaws enabling Covid-19 graft

Lester Kiewit -
AG Kimi Makwetu’s ‘real-time’ audit of contracts and relief schemes indicate ‘a higher risk of fraud and abuse of funds’
Read more
National

Domestic workers face a lonely battle against abuse

Sarah Smit -
Behind closed doors, domestic workers are vulnerable to workplace violence and abuse, with little recourse against their employers
Read more
Top Six

Trial opens over Charlie Hebdo terror attacks that stunned France

valentin bontemps & anne sophie lasserre -
14 people accused of helping jihadist gunmen storm the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket went on trial on Wednesday, five years after three days of terror sent shock waves through France
Read more
Africa

Zimbabwean protest leader Ngarivhume freed on bail

Agency -
Zimbabwean opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume on Wednesday was granted bail at his fourth attempt since being detained on July 20 for calling protests against corruption
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now