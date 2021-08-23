 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Africa

Zambia 2021: The voice of the people triumphs once more

Red is led: Hichilema supporters celebrate in Lusaka. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images)
0

Zambia joined the handful of African countries that have experienced three transfers of power through the ballot box when President Edgar Lungu conceded defeat to long-time opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema last week. 

But the process was far from straightforward, and a smooth transition may not have happened had  Hichilema not won by a massive margin — 2 810757 votes to Lungu’s 1 814 201. The landslide win emboldened the Electoral Commission of Zambia to declare him the winner and forced government leaders hoping to overturn their defeat to give up.

This was important because the election was conducted under the most difficult conditions in the country’s history.

First, the civic space was greatly diminished, as Lungu used the Public Order Act and police to deny the opposition space to mobilise. Second, the country witnessed growing lawlessness and violence, predominantly from governing party supporters. Third, the elections were held during the coronavirus pandemic, which was politicised as the electoral commission shut down rallies — and Hichilema was consistently blocked from campaigning in key areas — while Lungu continued campaigning by holding government meetings and “inspecting” development projects, activities that were not prohibited. Fourth, Lungu sought to divide the country that Kenneth Kaunda had managed to unite by playing the “tribal” card, hoping to stigmatise Hichilema and fragment the opposition.

Finally, the government took two decisions around voting day that caused deep consternation among opposition leaders and supporters. Days before the polls, the military were deployed around the country in an unprecedented move, sparking fears that the security forces would be used to repress post-election protests. Then, on election day itself, the government shut down access to social media apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter, as high turnout indicated that they were on the way out, further increasing political tensions.

So how did the United Party for National Development (UPND) win against these odds?

Importantly, the opposition got off to a good start by teaming up with 10 partners to form the UPND Alliance. This helped to boost support for Hichilema in parts of the country outside of his “heartlands” — a trend started in the elections of 2015 and 2016. The UPND and civil society groups such as the Christian Churches Monitoring Group also did a good job of protecting the vote, reducing the scope for electoral fraud.

Hichilema’s cause was helped by Zambia’s economic difficulties, which convinced a wide range of voters that change was essential. Lungu’s increasingly authoritarian and irresponsible rule played into these trends, so that the election was not UPND vs the government, but the people vs the president. Efforts at bribing voters and divide-and-rule politics only hardened popular support for the opposition.

Against this backdrop, Hichilema’s landslide victory emboldened democratic institutions to stand up and be counted, and represents a real mandate for change. It also means that the new president is well aware that his tenure will be evaluated in terms of how he performs on the economy, on reducing corruption and on his promise to give the Zambian people back their rights and liberties.

Perhaps most importantly, Lungu’s defeat will be a constant reminder to the new government that the Zambian people have the power to change the government — and if they believe the UPND has let them down, they know how to use it.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Ernest Chanda
Ernest Chanda is a journalist and an editor of Zambia’s independent newspaper, The Mast. This analysis is produced in collaboration with Democracy in Africa

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

eThekwini councillors rebel over ANC’s choice for deputy mayor

Political feathers are ruffled as deputy mayor candidate Diana Hoorzuk is ‘imposed’ on eThekwini by provincial executive council
Paddy Harper
National

How the Eastern Cape blew R23m on land it could...

Land that cost less than R1m in 2007 was bought by the Eastern Cape government just six years later for R23m, despite a land claim case hanging over it. And then the building tender went sour…
khaya koko

More top stories

Africa

Zambia 2021: The voice of the people triumphs once more

Lungu’s defeat in the Zambian elections will be a constant reminder to the new government that the Zambian people have the power to vote for change
ernest chanda
Coronavirus

Why science & research can be hard to swallow: Sputnik...

The scientific process is like a hamburger. By examining the quality of each ingredient, you can see how good the end product is. You wouldn’t want mouldy bread or wilted lettuce ruining a perfectly good meal — and similarly you don’t want bad science ruining what could otherwise be a perfectly good vaccine. We look at whether Sputnik V could make it onto the menu.
aisha abdool karim & Joan Van Dyk
Coronavirus

How not to run a vaccine clinical trial – The...

Russia’s COVID vaccine, Sputnik V, is plagued by a series of red flags and question marks surrounding its clinical trials and results. Here’s how the jab took a shortcut and created sceptics about its underlying science.
aisha abdool karim & Joan Van Dyk
Business

Industries that emit carbon to pay more tax

The treasury said it will be better for South Africa’s domestic carbon pricing to increase significantly because this will open the door for negotiations with the European Union when the new carbon border adjusted mechanism takes effect in 2026
tunicia phillips
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×