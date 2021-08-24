 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Africa

Africa in brief: August 21 – 28

Billboard in Freetown, Sierra Leone reads "Ebola, Survivors are our Heroes & Heroines. Stop The Stigma !!!"
0

UGANDA

Bomb, run, wash your hands

What to do when you’ve meddled in another country, failed to learn anything and then walked away, leaving chaos? When the United States did this in Vietnam, it famously took in some of the people whose lives it had turned upside down. Now, though, the supplier of global democracy (and guns and destabilisation and anti-abortion campaigns et cetara, et cetera ad infinitum) doesn’t want to carry the consequences of its actions. So it has found a new mode: 2 000 Afghan refugees will be hosted by Uganda, with the US covering the costs. Uganda has the highest number of refugees in Africa and has the third most globally.

SENEGAL

100-million ticks

Senegal-born Italian TikTok star Khaby has become only the second person in the world to amass 100-million followers on that platform. He gained that popularity by making videos where he (rather sarcastically) points out when people have overcomplicated some task.

Côte d’Ivoire

Ebola (re)detected

The United Nations’ health agency reported a second suspected case of Ebola in Côte d’Ivoire earlier this week. Close contacts of the cases have been identified and no deaths have yet been reported. It is suspected that the confirmed case is the Zaire strain that claimed the lives of 12 people in Guinea earlier this year during the four-month outbreak that ended in June. The strain has been deadly in various regions.

NIGERIA

Nigeria state oil companies replaced by private company

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company will be disbanded and replaced by a private company. The more than 50 year old company was created to manage the joint venture between the country and international oil companies. The private company will profit from Nigeria’s natural resources but, if it doesn’t evade taxes, will add money to the national purse that way.

FRANCE

Macron shows Europe’s love

Afghanistan is rare in being a country that France hasn’t meddled in. It left that job to its peers. Wary of an upcoming election, and thinking this means he has to run to the right, Emmanuel Macron said Europe needs to “anticipate and protect itself from a wave of migrants”. The French president has also suggested that his country might be reducing its military presence in Africa. Greece’s former finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, replied with this: “The West’s moral bankruptcy in Technicolor: Invade, mess up, escape, leave a human tragedy behind, wash hands!”

MALI

‘Your army’

Colonel Assimi Goita (C), President of the National Committee for the Salvation of People. (Michele Cattani/AFP)

Mali’s coup leader Assimi Goïta went on national television this week to, rather belatedly, explain why he took over the country (for a second time). He said: “Men and women came together to express their desire for change. The people responded massively to the call. The national army, your army, could not just wait-and-see: it therefore took upon itself its responsibilities and intervened to enable the popular desire for change to become a reality.” A benevolent dictator? Sure.

SPORT

Afcon groups set

The Africa Cup of Nations draw took place this week, placing the 24 participating national teams in six roster groups who will play each other in early January 2022 in Cameroon. Delayed by Covid-19, the tournament is also being played earlier in the year because of the Qatar World Cup. Cameroon is also racing to be ready in time, having been stripped of hosting rights the last time the tournament was held, in 2019.

CAMEROON

Thousands flee to Chad

Recent clashes between fishing and herding communities in Cameroon have resulted in at least 10,000 people fleeing to Chad, the UN’s refugee agency recently reported. Violence erupted last week in the Far North region of the country on land that is sandwiched between Nigeria on the west and Chad on the east. According to the agency, 85% of those who fled are women and children. Cameroon’s Far North is also still battling jihadist attacks from northeast Nigeria.

ALGERIA

Mob justice after massive fires

Thirty-eight year old Djamel Ben Ismail was killed in Algeria by a group of people who believed that he was responsible for starting several of the fires that were ravaging parts of the country. The fires which were mostly in the Kabyle region claimed the lives of at least 90 people as well as olive groves and livestock. Judicial police confirmed that Ismail was wrongly accused and said that the crowd was in “collective hysteria”. As of Friday, at least 61 people had been detained. Ismail’s family said that he had travelled over 300km to go and help those fighting the fires.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

The Continent
The Continent is a free weekly newspaper published by the Adamela Trust in partnership with the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

eThekwini councillors rebel over ANC’s choice for deputy mayor

Political feathers are ruffled as deputy mayor candidate Diana Hoorzuk is ‘imposed’ on eThekwini by provincial executive council
Paddy Harper
National

How the Eastern Cape blew R23m on land it could...

Land that cost less than R1m in 2007 was bought by the Eastern Cape government just six years later for R23m, despite a land claim case hanging over it. And then the building tender went sour…
khaya koko

More top stories

Politics

ANC member accused of instigating July unrest makes it to...

A branch in Johannesburg has raised concern about the inclusion of Mboneni Tabane on the list submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa.
Lizeka Tandwa
Business

Unemployment rate hits record high — again

South Africa added more than half a million workers to its unemployed labour force in the second quarter of 2021
Sarah Smit
National

Security forces remain on alert as ‘national shutdown’ fails to...

Only a handful of attempts to blockade roads took place in response to Monday’s shutdown call
Paddy Harper
Africa

Kenya: How the ‘Chameleon’ Jomo Kenyatta did it

On the 43rd anniversary of Jomo Kenyatta’s death, Kwame Otiende looks at how the wily politician managed to become a darling of the West and deal ruthlessly with opponents at home
kwame otiende
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×