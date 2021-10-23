 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Africa

Kenya’s beach boys fall into sex tourism, trafficking

Hotspot: In search of work, Kenya’s beach boys, who sell jewellery and other wares, are drawn into sex tourism and trade. Photo: Dan Baciu
0

It never occurred to Mohammed that he was about to become a victim of human trafficking. “I thought I had found real love,” he said, “and I could now send enough cash for my family in Diani, where my siblings stay. [Instead] I found myself giving out my body sexually to women in a foreign land.”

Mohammed, whose name has been changed to protect his identity, was a beach boy, one of many young men in informal work on the Kenyan coast, selling wares

ranging from locally made jewellery to madafu, a popular coconut milk. The beach boys also find themselves drawn into sex tourism, which is prevalent in Kenya’s Coast province.

Aged 23, Mohammed found himself entangled in a sexual and economic relationship with a 63-year-old Italian woman, who lavished him with gifts. “When she proposed I move with her to Italy, I did not object.”

She helped him acquire a passport and a visa to relocate. But when he arrived in Italy, he said he was forced into sex work, with the woman acting as his pimp. “I craved to go home. I was eventually deported because of the lack of proper papers. It was the best thing that happened to me.” 

Mohammed’s story is not unique. Kenya is witnessing a wave of beach boys travelling from the coastal regions to live with sponsors, often much older, mainly European women who have travelled to Kenya as tourists. Many of the beach boys, most aged 16 to 25, are persuaded by the prospect of a lavish lifestyle or good education and leave with them. 

The Kenyan coast — from Mombasa to resort towns such as Malindi and Diani — has long been known as a hotspot for sex tourism. 

This has included the exploitation of children, particularly young girls. In 2006, a joint study by the United Nations Children’s Fund and the government of Kenya estimated that a third of all girls aged 12 to 18 in four coastal districts were involved in trading casual sex for cash. In 2018, Trace Kenya, a local NGO that works to end child trafficking, estimated that as many as 100 000 children — girls and boys — were being exploited for sex work in Mombasa.

The trafficking of beach boys overseas is just one aspect of the larger phenomenon of sexual exploitation of young people, driven by the inequity between local poverty and the tourists’ relative wealth.

Robin Omeka, of Anika Initiative that uses art to campaign on social issues, said the limited opportunities in the formal and informal sectors makes them susceptible to being trafficked. He said the trend has even become culturally accepted; families are sending their sons to the beach to become attached to someone from abroad and bring money home.

A beach boy who doubles up as an agent, helping with paperwork, flight bookings and hotels — in his own words, he “links up his colleagues to rich white women” — argued that they choose to travel abroad, especially those who are the only breadwinners for their family. “In most cases, they come to me for help. I am only trying to save them from a lifetime of poverty through connecting them to rich individuals,” he said.

It is difficult to know how many beach boys have been trafficked. The Kenyan government reported identifying 383 victims of human trafficking nationwide in 2020, of which 155 were men or boys. In 2019, 227 male were identified. Teen Watch Organisation, an NGO based in Ukunda, has rescued 230 beach boys who were trafficked in the past two years alone. Many cases also go unreported.

The beach boy agent said he alone has helped more than 60 boys last year to find hook-ups, most ending with a “stable” source of income in Germany and Switzerland’. 

This article first appeared in The Continent, the pan-African weekly newspaper designed to be read on WhatsApp. Download your free copy here.

This article was produced by the Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime. It has been edited for length. The Global Initiative is a network of more than 500 experts on organised crime drawn from law enforcement, academia, conservation, technology, media, the private sector and development agencies.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

The Continent
The Continent is a free weekly newspaper published by the Adamela Trust in partnership with the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Fears of violence persist a year after the murder of...

M&G Premium

The court battle to stop coal mining in rural KwaZulu-Natal has heightened the sense of danger among environmental activists
khaya koko
Politics

Data shows EFF has lower negative sentiment online among voters...

The EFF has a stronger online presence than the ANC and Democratic Alliance
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Africa

Kenya’s beach boys fall into sex tourism, trafficking

In the face of their families’ poverty, young men, persuaded by the prospect of wealth or education, travel to Europe with their older female sponsors only to be trafficked for sex
the continent
National

High court reinstates Umgeni Water board

The high court has ruled that the dissolution of the water entity’s board by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu was unfair and unprocedural
Paddy Harper
Sport

T20 Cricket World Cup: Same old Proteas or renewed hope?

Proteas steer course twixt hope and dread
Luke Alfred
Politics

Mkhize throws the book at the Special Investigating Unit

It’s a long shot at political redemption for the former health minister and, more pressingly, a bid to avert criminal charges
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×