Africa

King Mswati’s son drags investigative journalist to South African court after damining exposés

A member of the Royal Eswatini Police Service (REPS) raises his baton as he speaks with affiliates of the Trade Union Congress of Swaziland (TUCOSWA) as gather in central Manzini, during a pro-democracy protest part of a national shutdown organised by union members and civil servants in Africa's last absolute monarchy. (Photo by Michele Spatari/AFP)
0

Eswatini Prince Sicalo Nkopolo Dlamini will go into mediation with investigative media house Swaziland News on 31 January next year after a failed bid to urgently interdict the publication. 

The application was brought to the Mbombela high court following a damning investigation which revealed an alleged royal plot to procure guns in South Africa for planned security operations against protesting Eswatini citizens. 

Tunicia Phillips
Tunicia Phillips is an investigative, award-winning journalist who has worked in broadcast for 10 years. Her beats span across crime, court politics, mining energy and social justice. She has recently returned to print at the M&G working under the Adamela Trust to specialise in climate change and environmental reporting.

