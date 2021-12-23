 Subscribe or Login

Africa

The Continent’s Africans of the Year: Mo Salah

  
Mohamed Salah was ruled out with concussion
Pitch perfect: Mohamed Salah. (Reuters/Phil Noble)
0

You don’t need to be Egyptian, or a Liverpool fan, to admit that Mohamed Salah is extraordinary. The 29-year-old striker is breaking records for African footballers playing in the English Premier League with a cheeky smile and disarming confidence. 

He plays, he says, with the understanding that he is the best player in the world. And his recent run of form, scoring 20 goals in a season that’s not yet reached its halfway mark, may well back him up. But the personal accolades haven’t always been in step with his self-belief. 

When he was placed seventh in the announcement of the winner of the 2021 Ballon d’Or, he laughed it off. The Egyptian king, you see, is as deft with his public utterances as he is with a football in front of the goal. He’s been able to cultivate a brand that is principally about football. 

While stories about his charitable endeavours in Egypt are legion — and many of them just legend — he’s never made political statements. He’s almost never said anything publicly that is not about the game he’s so darned good at. His agents and the management of Liverpool Football Club are haggling over the terms of a new deal to keep him at the English club, perhaps for the rest of his career. 

In Egypt there is no need for negotiation. Salah has become a symbol of success, an icon of hard work and determination, an example of one way out of what is a hellish life for many Egyptians. But it nearly didn’t turn out this way. 

In 2011, Mamdouh Abbas, a wealthy businessman who was chairman of Zamalek — one of Egypt’s leading teams — declined to sign Salah. He said, “Salah needs much more work.” That Salah has been able to build such a career despite being written off in Egypt, is remarkable. 

He did it his way. What’s unclear however, is how many others in Egypt, and elsewhere on the continent, may be left to never quite realise their potential as the world’s best. Not because billionaire owners may sometimes miss a chance to spot an obvious talent, but because the systems that are meant to nurture that talent simply do not exist. 

To make it on the world stage, Salah’s talent was not enough — he also had to overcome the structural barriers that stood in the way of him and others like him. And that’s what makes him truly extraordinary. 

This article first appeared in The Continent, the pan-African weekly newspaper read and shared on WhatsApp. Download your free copy here.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Khadija Patel
Khadija Patel pushes words on street corners. She is a former editor-in-chief of the Mail & Guardian, a co-founder of the The Daily Vox and vice chairperson of the Vienna-based International Press Institute (IPI). As a journalist she has produced work for Sky News, Al Jazeera, The Guardian, Quartz, City Press and the Daily Maverick, among others. She is also a research associate at WISER (Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research at the University of Witwatersrand) and has previously worked in community media. In 2017, she was among 11 people from across Africa and the diaspora who were awarded the inaugural Africa #NoFilter fellowship from the Ford Foundation and in 2018, she was awarded honorary membership of the Golden Key Society. She is passionate about the protection and enhancement of global media as a public good.
The Continent
The Continent is a free weekly newspaper published by the Adamela Trust in partnership with the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Africa

Uganda charges 15 with terrorism over deadly bombings

Uganda was hit by a series of bombings in October and November that killed five people and injured dozens.
Agence France presse
Africa

Africans of the Year: Munya Chawawa

Skewering Britain’s ruling elite: The world today is so crazy that it sometimes seems as if it’s beyond satire – unless you’re Zimbabwean-born comic Munya Chawawa
Zoe Flood & the continent
Business

An Eskom-free future is on the cards

M&G Premium

Corporates are already wheeling electricity and planning alternative power plants, and many households are using a mixture of energy sources
tunicia phillips & anathi madubela
Opinion

ANC’s support for Shell is a direct breach of the...

Ignoring the voices of the people they claim to represent, the ANC has veered far from its guiding principles in pursuit of its own financial interest
michael brown
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×