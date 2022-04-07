Subscribe

Africa

Lesotho’s richest man gets political

  
Political ambitions: Sam Matekane, a wealthy Mosotho, is the leader of the new Revolution for Prosperity political party in Lesotho
0

The arrival of new political parties in Lesotho is commonplace — the country of about two million people has 53 of them. But Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) may have more of a shot at reshaping the political landscape than most.

Matekane, reputed to be Lesotho’s richest man, is known for his extensive business and philanthropic endeavours, which may well propel Matekane’s RFP to the upper echelons of Lesotho’s politics this year.

The general elections in September were always going to be a watershed, considering Pakalitha Mosisili and Tom Thabane, the two men who served as prime minister from 2002 to 2020, have both retired. 

In January the race opened up even more with the splintering of the ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC) into two factions. The sitting prime minister, Moeketsi Majoro, lost the ABC leadership battle to Nkaku Kabi, leaving the biggest party irrevocably split. 

The Lesotho populace has been souring on electoral politics over the past decade of political turmoil. Only 47% of the electorate voted in 2017 and fewer than half of Basotho surveyed in 2019 thought elections were the best way to choose leaders.

Matekane made his money in transport, construction, property and mining. He has built public visibility through charitable giving, ranging from new schools and sports fields to leading a private-sector effort to increase the supply of Covid-19 vaccines in Lesotho.

His party will soon show whether it has the organisational chops and staying power to win elections, but his reputation likely makes his new party an attractive option come September, to an electorate disillusioned by “politics as usual”.  

This article first appeared in The Continent, the pan-African weekly newspaper produced in partnership with the Mail & Guardian and designed to be read and shared on WhatsApp. Download your free copy here.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

John Aerni-Flessner
John Aerni-flessner
African History Michigan State U, RCAH. "Dreams for Lesotho." http://undpress.nd.edu/books/P03435 Tweet Lesotho, Southern Africa, development, borders, running
The Continent
The Continent is a free weekly newspaper published by the Adamela Trust in partnership with the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Africa

Lesotho’s richest man gets political

Sam Matekane is betting his outsider status will re-energise cynical voters in the Lesotho elections in September
John Aerni flessner & the continent
Business

Reserve Bank mulls the future of money in the digital...

M&G PREMIUM

Distributed ledger technology, most commonly used to trade and store cryptocurrencies, could have a massive impact on the traditional financial system
Sarah Smit
Business

Treasury’s most senior official to leave in June

Dondo Mogajane is set to pursue new opportunities outside the public sector after his contract as treasury director general expires
Sarah Smit
National

Police monitoring threats of another taxi protest in Cape Town

‘Sufficient police visibility’ planned in the suburbs of Maitland and Ndabeni.
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×