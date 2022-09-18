Subscribe

Africa

Dozens killed in latest Sahel militant attack

Malian soldiers, part of a joint military force, the G5 Sahel, sit in a vehicle as they patrol in central Mali, in the border zone with Burkina Faso and Niger. (Photo by Daphne Benoit/AFP)
0

Last week, Burkina Faso’s leader addressed the nation to reassure Burkinabés that his security measures were working.

Less than 24 hours later, a convoy of civilian vehicles hit an improvised explosive device (IED). Thirty-five people died on the spot and 37 were evacuated to the capital, Ouagadougou, with injuries. 

The defence minister, Barthélémy Simporé, told journalists on Wednesday that the bomb was triggered remotely and hit a vehicle carrying women and children.

The incident, which happened on the road between the northern town of Djibo and Ouagadougou, was the fourth in two months. 

On 1 July, four civilians were killed when their tricycle hit an IED along the same road. Two subsequent attacks — on the Djibo-Bourzanga road and the Dori-Sebba road, both near the border with Niger — killed 17 soldiers.

The government says that it killed 84 militants in the same period.

“This is proof that we don’t have control of this route,” said Mahamadou Savadogo, a former police officer and now a security expert, after the attack.

The continued violence puts military leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba in an awkward position. 

He led the January coup that removed the country’s elected president, Roch Kaboré, and justified it by saying that the civilian government had failed to pacify the country. Political commentator Siaka Coulibaly said, “Terrorists aren’t reduced like we would have thought and they keep their ability to be harmful.” 

Even Damiba appears to have a slight change in tone. After the Monday attack he said that the security situation was everyone’s responsibility.

Although agreeing that everyone had a role to play, Savadogo pointed out that this responsibility was not equally shared. “The government has the responsibility to restore peace.” He added that Burkina Faso was struggling to see results because the army is still not united. 

This article first appeared in The Continent, the pan-African weekly newspaper produced in partnership with the Mail & Guardian. It is designed to be read and shared on WhatsApp. Download your free copy here.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Amélie David

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Africa

Dozens killed in latest Sahel militant attack

The January coup was supposed to improve the security situation in Burkina Faso but little has changed
amelie david
National

Eskom warns of higher stages of load-shedding as it scrambles...

Board and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to approach independent power producers to procure 1 000 megawatts urgently
Lizeka Tandwa
Friday

Remembering black people’s suffering and presence in the Anglo-Boer War...

A new version of Charles J Fourie’s critically acclaimed play The Parrot Woman is on at Joburg’s Market Theatre.
Kgomotso Moncho maripane
Opinion

Mkhwebane was set on protecting South Africa’s state plunderers from...

M&G Premium

Her collusion with the State Security Agency explains her overtly political and partisan behaviour
Mcebisi Ndletyana
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×