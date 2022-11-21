Suspected jihadists kill troops, civilians in Nigeria

Jihadists have attacked an army base and a town in northeast Nigeria killing nine soldiers, two policemen and civilians, security sources and residents said Sunday in the latest violence in the region.

Fighters from Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) riding trucks fitted with machine guns stormed the town of Malam Fatori, in Abadam district, late on Friday and early Saturday, they said.

“ISWAP terrorists attacked Malam Fatori and caused huge destruction which we are working to quantify,” a military officer said.

“They attacked the military base and engaged troops in a fight while a second group went on a killing spree and arson in the town,” said the officer who asked not to be identified.

The first attack, near the Niger border, came at dusk Friday, leading to a fierce battle with soldiers who repelled the assault, said resident Buji Garwa.

In a predawn attack on the base and the town on Saturday, the jihadists hurled explosives and killed residents, while others drowned in a river trying to flee.

Two security sources said on Sunday nine soldiers and two policemen were killed in the base attack.

“The number of casualties sustained in the base is 11, including nine soldiers and two mobile policemen working alongside troops,” a military officer said.

The same toll was confirmed by a second security source.

“We lost nine soldiers and two policemen from the base. It is still not known how many civilians were killed inside the town,” said the second security source.

Death toll unclear

“It is not clear how many people were killed because we all fled the town and are now gradually returning to assess the damage,” Garwa said, adding much of the town had been set on fire.

“We have started combing the bushes and picking [up] bodies of those killed and searching along the river banks to find those washed to the shores,” he said.

Another resident, Baitu Madari, said she had counted a dozen people killed in her neighbourhood.

“I have no idea of the number of bodies recovered in other parts of town. The destruction is really huge,” she said.

According to an intelligence officer, the attackers came from nearby Kamuya village.

“Kamuya is the largest ISWAP camp in Lake Chad area which is just eight kilometres from Malam Fatori,” the source said.

“All the previous unsuccessful attacks on Malam Fatori were launched from Kamuya which is well fortified with mines and heavy weapons.”

Malam Fatori, 200km from the regional capital Maiduguri, on the fringes of Lake Chad, was seized by Boko Haram jihadists in 2014 but clawed back by the military in 2015.

A base was established in the town to repel attacks from the ISWAP, which split from Boko Haram in 2016 and turned Lake Chad into a bastion.

In March, thousands of people who fled to Maiduguri and into neighbouring Niger were returned to Malam Fatori on Borno state government orders, despite concern by aid agencies.

The jihadist conflict which broke out in 2009 has killed more than 40 000 people and displaced about two million.

The violence has spilled into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military force to fight the insurgents. — AFP