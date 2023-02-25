Subscribe

Africa

Nigeria seizes ‘vote-buying’ cash hours before polls

Polling clerks start to count the votes at a polling station after completing the voting process of the general election in Lagos, Nigeria on February 25, 2023. Nigeria will elect the President and Vice President and members of the Senate and House of Representatives. (Photo by Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
0

Police in Nigeria’s southern Rivers State on Friday arrested an opposition party lawmaker with almost half a million dollars in cash “for distribution” just hours before polls opened.

Nearly 90 million people are eligible to vote on Saturday for a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is stepping down after two terms and leaving the country grappling with a security crisis and a sluggish economy.

The race is expected to be tight between the three frontrunners: Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and outsider Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

In oil-rich Rivers State, police said that during a stop and search operation it had arrested a lawmaker with a bag of cash it suspected was for buying votes. 

“Police Officers from Rivers State Command … arrested one Honourable Chinyere Igwe, member [of the] House of Representatives [from the PDP] with a cash sum of $498 100 inside a bag,” police spokeswoman Grace Iringe-Koko said.

“Also recovered was a list for distribution of the money,” she added in a statement that was accompanied by a picture of the suspect with piles of US dollar bills. 

In a separate haul, authorities in Lagos State said on Friday that it had discovered the equivalent of $70 300 in the local naira currency that it also “suspected [was] to be used for vote buying”.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission intercepted “N32 400 000,” the agency said on its Facebook page. “The suspect involved has been taken into custody for further questioning.” 

Nigerian elections have often been marked by vote-buying.

In a bid to address the issue, and reduce the amount of cash outside the banking system, the central bank issued new naira notes in December, giving Nigerians just a few weeks to replace old ones. 

It also issued a much smaller amount of bills, making the policy highly unpopular as most people rely on cash for food and transport.

The currency swap has left many Nigerians desperate to get hold of cash, just days before a crucial vote in Africa’s most populous country. — AFP

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

China ‘spy balloons’ fly high and are very hard to...

Exercise Mosi II an opportunity for spying on Russian, China military capabilities, says expert
Eunice Stoltz
Africa

Nigeria seizes ‘vote-buying’ cash hours before polls

Police said that during a stop and search operation in the Rivers State, it had arrested a lawmaker with a bag of cash it suspected was for buying votes
Agence France presse
Business

After Telkom, more tech sector lay-offs on the cards

M&G PREMIUM

Telkom plans to retrench 15% of its employees across the group as the sector rebalances after the online boom during the pandemic
anathi madubela
Opinion

South Africa craves conscious, ethical leadership

In these difficult times, a summit aims to help with the urgent need for our leaders to act responsibly to instil caring, compassionate and conscious values
Brenda Kali
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×