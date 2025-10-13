Tanzania’s high court to decide on Luhaga Mpina’s presidential bid

Luhaga Mpina of the Alliance for Change and Transparency Wazalendo party

The High Court of Tanzania, Dodoma registry, is on Wednesday expected to deliver a decision on whether Luhaga Mpina of the Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT) Wazalendo party can be its presidential election candidate, two weeks ahead of the country’s general elections.

Mpina filed a case at the high court last month challenging his removal from the race by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The court ruling by a bench of three judges, led by Fredrick Manyanda, was initially expected on 10 October but was postponed on the grounds that the judges needed more time.

The case has attracted the public interest and legal and political stakeholders said it would create a “precedent” on electoral laws and the mandate of the electoral commission.

The other 17 candidates, including incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party, have continued with their campaigns around the country, which are expected to end on 28 October, a few hours before the election.

The INEC has also already printed ballot papers, and political analysts say this raises doubt about whether Mpina can be a candidate, even if he wins the court case.

He was removed from the ballot in late August after fellow ACT Wazalendo member Monalisa Ndala wrote to the Registrar of the Political Parties claiming that Mpina’s nomination was against the party’s electoral regulations.

Mpina successfully challenged this but was blocked from submitting his nomination forms to the INEC after another petition filed by attorney general Hamza Johari.

Mpina, a former CCM heavyweight, joined ACT Wazalendo in August after he was blocked from seeking nomination for the ruling party for a parliamentary seat in Kisesa constituency, in northern Tanzania.

He was considered to be the main challenger for Samia, given that the Chadema opposition party’s Tundu Lissu is in custody on treason charges.

Chadema has also been prohibited from involvement in politics pending another court case filed by two members from Zanzibar, concerning the use of the party’s resources.