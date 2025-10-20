Botswana faces new HIV scare as shortage of medicines deepens

The Botswana Network on Ethics, Law and HIV/Aids says the crisis is not an isolated supply-chain issue but a ‘systemic failure’ that demands urgent government intervention

Botswana is facing a fresh public health emergency as shortages of condoms, HIV test kits and essential sexually transmitted infection (STI) medication across the country threaten to unravel years of progress in the fight against HIV/Aids.

In a recent announcement, the Botswana Network on Ethics, Law and HIV/Aids (Bonela) warned that the crisis — which has hit several districts including Gaborone, Mahalapye, Palapye, Okavango, South East, Kgatleng, Francistown and Kweneng — is not an isolated supply chain issue but a “systemic failure” that demands urgent government intervention.

The shortages come as Botswana remains under a state of emergency declared by President Duma Boko in response to multiple public sector crises, including health system inefficiencies and commodity supply disruptions.

The emergency measures, introduced shortly after Boko assumed office, were intended to stabilise key government functions and ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential public services. However, the deepening scarcity of HIV-related commodities has exposed the fragility of these systems and raised public concern about the government’s capacity to manage the country’s health priorities.

Bonela said the stock-outs of condoms, HIV testing kits and STI treatment drugs were a “grave concern” that could reverse decades of gains made in HIV prevention and treatment.

“Access to condoms, HIV testing and STI treatment is central to Botswana’s national HIV response and the country’s commitment to ending Aids as a public health threat by 2030,” the organisation said.

Botswana has long been recognised as a global success story in HIV management, achieving one of the highest antiretroviral therapy coverage rates in Africa and drastically reducing Aids-related deaths.

Health activists, however, warn that the shortages could cause an increase in new infections and undermine the credibility of the country’s health system.

“When public facilities and community outlets run out of these supplies — especially for young people, key populations and those in rural and low-income areas — it leaves them unprotected,” Bonela said.

“It hinders early detection and treatment; increases vulnerability to infection and widens health inequities, particularly among women and girls.”

The organisation cautioned that continued supply interruptions could erode public trust in the health system and compromise Botswana’s ability to meet the UN’s goal on zero new HIV infections.

“As a recognised leader in HIV prevention and treatment, Botswana cannot afford regression due to preventable supply-chain failures,” Bonela said, urging the ministry of health and the National Aids and Health Promotion Agency to prioritise the procurement and equitable distribution of condoms, lubricants, HIV test kits and STI medications.

It also called on authorities to strengthen national and district-level supply-chain systems, improve transparency in stock management and enhance coordination between the government, civil society and development partners.

“Interruptions in access to these life-saving commodities undermine the right to health and the national goal of achieving zero new infections,” Bonela said, suggesting partnerships with the private sector to temporarily subsidise access to condoms and test kits, as well as empowering community-based organisations to redistribute available supplies from well-stocked to under-served districts.

“Local leaders and youth networks must continue promoting safe sexual practices and ensuring communities know where limited supplies remain available,” it said.