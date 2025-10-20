Tanzania’s court rules against Mpina’s presidential bid

Tanzanian presidential hopeful Luhaga Mpina

The High Court of Tanzania, Dodoma Registry, has dismissed a petition from Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo) presidential hopeful Luhaga Mpina to overturn his disqualification as a candidate in 29 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mpina and ACT-Wazalendo’s board of trustees lodged the petition last month, asking the court to nullify the INEC’s decision and reinstate him as the party’s presidential candidate.

Following preliminary objections raised by the attorney general and the INEC, a three-judge bench led by justice Fredrick Manyanda ruled that the high court lacked jurisdiction to review or overturn decisions made by the electoral body. The ruling effectively ended Mpina’s presidential ambitions, with just two weeks remaining before the vote.

In a statement issued by the party’s principal legal counsel, ACT-Wazalendo said it would continue to pursue justice, despite the setback.

“We entered this legal battle in search of justice and transparency, consistently advocating for a level playing field in democratic processes, including elections,” it said, detailing plans to appeal the ruling and engage with local and international stakeholders to push for constitutional and electoral reforms.

“We urge our members to remain calm, united and focused on the broader struggle for democracy and justice.”

In the meantime, ACT-Wazalendo, one of 18 political parties participating in the election, will continue campaigning for parliamentary and councillor seats without a presidential candidate.

The elections are currently dominated by the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi, led by its presidential candidate and incumbent Samia Suluhu Hassan, with the party widely projected to secure a landslide victory.