Tanzania’s political parties hold final campaign rallies ahead of elections

Loaded: Tanzania’s President Samia Hassan is likely to win after ‘ousting’ rivals

Tanzanian political parties, except the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), held their final presidential campaign rallies on Monday ahead of the general elections for president, members of parliament and local government councillors on Wednesday.

Under electoral laws, all participating parties are required to conclude their campaign activities at least 24 hours before the polling exercise.

The ruling CCM is expected to hold its final rally on Tuesday at the Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, Tanzania’s third-largest city, in the Lake Zone, and the home zone of the late Dr John Pombe Magufuli.

The Lake Zone accounts for the largest number of voters nationwide, representing 38% of total votes and is considered a potential stronghold for the Chama Cha Mapinduzi party. Incumbent president and the party’s presidential candidate Samia Suluhu Hassan has already arrived in Mwanza ahead of the final rally.

“We want to see our candidate receive at least half of the votes from Mwanza and the Lake Zone. This is a crucial area for CCM’s national victory,” said Omary Mtuwa, the party’s regional secretary.

During her previous campaign stops, Samia, who is seeking her second term in power, promised to intensify access to clean water, ensure children receive education, expand healthcare access and provide electricity across the country.

A total of 37.6 million voters are expected to participate in this election, the seventh since Tanzania adopted multiparty democracy.

Other parties with union presidential candidates include the Civic United Front, National Convention for Construction and Reform, Union for Multiparty Democracy, National League for Democracy, United Peoples’ Democratic Party, National Reconstruction Alliance and African Democratic Alliance Party.

Additional participating parties include the Tanzania Labour Party, United Democratic Party Madini Kilimo Nishati Democratic Party, Sauti ya Umma, Alliance for African Farmers Party, Chama cha Kijamii, Alliance for Democratic Change and Chama cha Ukombozi wa Umma.

The Alliance for Change and Transparency is participating in this year’s elections without a presidential candidate, after the disqualification of its candidate, Luhaga Mpina, through a court petition.

Security has been intensified across the country ahead of Wednesday’s elections due to planned massive demonstrations, which security organs have declared illegal.

On Sunday, the Tanzania Police Force urged citizens to remain calm and exercise their democratic rights peacefully.

“The police authority would like to assure all citizens and non-citizens residing in the country that the security situation is stable and there are no threats that will disrupt the polling exercise,” the statement read.

“All citizens have been assured of peace and security during the polls and all registered voters are encouraged to turn out in large numbers without any fear of violence.”

The statement emphasised that the police are prepared to act against anyone attempting to disturb public order during the elections, in accordance with the law.

“Those who are planning to break the law should not complain about the measures that will be taken against them, as adequate public awareness campaigns have been conducted over a long period,” the statement added.