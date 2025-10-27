Security tight in Tanzania ahead of Wednesday’s elections

Tanzanians will head to the polls on Wednesday to elect the president, members of parliament and councillors amid heightened security fears over demonstrations.

This marks the first time in 30 years — since the introduction of multiparty democracy — that the country has witnessed such tension during elections.

A total of 17 political parties are participating in this year’s polls, fielding 16 presidential candidates.

Many Tanzanians living abroad, and those within the country, have been using social media to call for mass demonstrations ahead of voting; however, the authorities have declared it illegal.

The Tanzania Police Force, through its spokesperson, issued a statement on Sunday urging citizens to remain calm and exercise their democratic rights peacefully.

“The police authority would like to assure all citizens and non-citizens residing in the country that the security situation is stable, and there are no threats that will disrupt the polling exercise,” the statement read.

“All citizens have been assured of peace and security during the polls, and all registered voters are encouraged to turn out in large numbers without any fear of violence.”

The statement emphasised that the police are prepared to act against anyone attempting to disturb public order during the elections, in accordance with the law.

“Those who are planning to break the law should not complain about the measures that will be taken against them, as adequate public awareness campaigns have been conducted over a long period,” the statement added.

More than 37 million people have registered to vote on Wednesday, although some political analysts predict a lower turnout due to potential security concerns.

Owners and representatives of media houses released a statement on Friday, calling for peaceful electoral processes and responsible conduct by all stakeholders.

Incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi is expected to secure a landslide victory against 16 other presidential candidates from smaller parties. She is seeking a second term in office after assuming the presidency in 2021 following the death of Dr John Magufuli.

The main opposition party, Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), is not participating in this year’s elections after failing to sign the electoral code of conduct issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Its chairman, Tundu Lissu, is in custody facing treason charges.

Chadema’s vice chairperson, John Heche, was arrested last week at the High Court in Dar es Salaam while attending Lissu’s case before being transferred to, and detained in, the capital, Dodoma.

Another major opposition party, Alliance for Change and Transparency, which shares power in Zanzibar, will participate in the polls without a union presidential candidate. Its nominated candidate, Luhanga Mpina, was removed from the race after a court petition by the attorney general and INEC.

Mpina and his party have since filed an appeal with the Court of Appeal to challenge the high court’s ruling in favour of the attorney general and INEC.