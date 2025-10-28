Airtel Africa reports strong H1 2025 results

Airtel Africa plc has delivered another strong set of results for the half-year ended 30 September 2025. (Wikimedia Commons)

Airtel Africa plc has delivered another strong set of results for the half-year ended 30 September 2025, reflecting sustained customer demand, robust execution of its strategy and continued digital adoption.

According to the company’s financial results for the first half of this year, the total customer base reached 173.8 million, up 11.0% year-on-year, with data users growing 18.4% to 78.1 million.

Smartphone penetration increased 3.8% to 46.8%, while data average revenue per user rose 16.8% in constant currency, driven by a 45% increase in network data traffic.

“Our results reflect the success of our strategy focused on superior customer experience and digital innovation. The strong adoption of the MyAirtel app and Airtel Money demonstrates the growing demand for digital services and financial inclusion,” Sunil Taldar, CEO of Airtel Africa, said.

“Network expansion, increased smartphone penetration and a robust pipeline for the IPO in H1 2026 further position us for long-term growth. Strong revenue momentum and cost efficiency have driven margin expansion and improved profitability, enabling us to increase our capex guidance as we continue to capture opportunities across our markets.”

According to him, Airtel Money continues to advance financial inclusion, with customer numbers growing by 20% to 49.8 million.

Annualised total processed value for Q2’26 surpassed $193 billion, a 35.9% increase year-on-year, supporting an 11% rise in data average revenue per user. Digital adoption has been further boosted by the MyAirtel app, which has seen strong uptake across the region.

Airtel Africa added over 2 350 new sites, bringing total network sites to more than 38 300 and expanded its fibre network by approximately 4 000km to 81 000km. Population coverage rose to 81.5%, with 98.5% of sites now 4G-enabled, enhancing data capacity across its markets.

Revenues reached $2,982 million, up 24.5% in constant currency and 25.8% in reported currency, reflecting currency appreciation, tariff adjustments in Nigeria and strong growth in Francophone Africa.

Mobile services revenue grew 23.1% in constant currency, driven by 13.2% voice revenue growth and 37.0% growth in data revenue, which now represents the largest revenue segment. Mobile money revenues expanded 30.2% in constant currency, benefiting from higher engagement and scale.

EBITDA rose 33.2% in reported currency to $1 447 million, with margins expanding to 48.5% from 45.8%. Q2’26 EBITDA margins reached 49.0%, up from 46.4% a year earlier.

Profit after tax jumped to $376 million from $79 million in the prior period, supported by gains from currency appreciation and derivative positions. Basic earnings per share increased to 8.3 cents, compared with 0.8 cents previously; EPS before exceptional items also rose from 4.9 cents to 8.3 cents.

Capital expenditure for the half-year was $318 million, with FY’26 guidance raised to $875 — 900 million to accelerate growth across markets. Airtel Africa has localised approximately 95% of its operational company debt into local currency, up from 89% a year ago.

Leverage improved to 2.1x, with lease-adjusted leverage decreasing to 0.8x. The board declared an interim dividend of 2.84 cents per share, a 9.2% increase and the $100 million share buy-back programme remains on track for completion by 31 March 2026.